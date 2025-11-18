This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Thanksgiving is around the corner, there’s always a certain dish that’s your favorite and you look forward to. Today we’re going to be talking about what your favorite Thanksgiving food says about you.

Turkey

You’re obviously the main character of it all. Turkey is obviously the statement dish, which means you’re always making a statement no matter where you are.

Mac and Cheese

If your favorite Thanksgiving dish is Mac and Cheese, you’re most likely the person that everyone needs in their life. You give comfort and community to people, which is why you’re also reliable.

Stuffing

You’re more likely the mediator of your family. You know when to calm things down and how to handle situations.

Mashed Potatoes

You’re a very chill person, and you stay out the way. You may be more shy; however, around the right people your personality shines. Mashed potatoes are a very plain dish; however, they still get the job done.

Sweet Potato Pie

As in the name, you are a very sweet person. Your energy radiates a warm feeling wherever you’re around. You have so much care for your family and friends and will be behind them through thick and thin.