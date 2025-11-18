Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
thanksgiving dinner table
Photo by Jed Owen from Unsplash
CAU | Culture

What Your Favorite Thanksgiving Food Says About You

Emily Cain Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
As Thanksgiving is around the corner, there’s always a certain dish that’s your favorite and you look forward to. Today we’re going to be talking about what your favorite Thanksgiving food says about you.

Turkey

Photo by Claudio Schwarz from Unsplash

You’re obviously the main character of it all. Turkey is obviously the statement dish, which means you’re always making a statement no matter where you are.

Mac and Cheese

Photo by Hermes Rivera from Unsplash

If your favorite Thanksgiving dish is Mac and Cheese, you’re most likely the person that everyone needs in their life. You give comfort and community to people, which is why you’re also reliable.

Stuffing

Photo by Chelsea Shapouri from Unsplash

You’re more likely the mediator of your family. You know when to calm things down and how to handle situations.

Mashed Potatoes

Photo by Mohammad Fahim from Unsplash

You’re a very chill person, and you stay out the way. You may be more shy; however, around the right people your personality shines. Mashed potatoes are a very plain dish; however, they still get the job done.

Sweet Potato Pie

Photo by Element5 Digital from Stocksnap

As in the name, you are a very sweet person. Your energy radiates a warm feeling wherever you’re around. You have so much care for your family and friends and will be behind them through thick and thin.

Emily Michelle Cain is a Sophomore Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Radio/Television/and Film who attends Clark Atlanta University. Emily is from Prince George’s County, MD, a suburb of Washington, DC. She came to Atlanta to pursue a future career in journalism and media. Emily’s passion for writing began in her 11th grade English class where she was challenged to push her writing to new limits. Due to her teacher's strong belief in her writing potential, she was inspired to give creative writing a try. In the future Emily plans to be a world renown journalist through sports and entertainment. She plans on having her own television show one day to inspire young Black girls like herself. Growing up Emily discovered a lack of diversity in the world of journalism and media and wants to break the glass sealing, so others can follow. Emily is currently a member of NABJ, NCWN, and an editorial writer for Her-Campus CAU. In Emily’s free time she loves going shopping, reading different articles on current events, and making TikToks. Emily believes that you should always prioritize your well being and always live in the moment. Emily’s main goal in life is to inspire people to do what they love.