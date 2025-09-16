What Your CAU Major Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Clark Atlanta University has many different majors people can choose from. With Clark being a university, they’re able to have more programs and cater to more students. There are majors at Clark such as Mass Media, Business, Psychology, Biology/Pre-Med, and Criminal Justice.

Mass Media

Suppose you meet someone who’s a Mass Media major. Most of the time, they want to work in entertainment or news. Mass Media allows students at Clark to learn materials from professors who’ve actually been in the entertainment and journalism world for years. Mass Media majors are also bold creatives who want to share their creativity with the world. Clark’s Mass Media program has produced so much great talent such as Kenya Barris, Pinky Cole, and Eva Marcille.

Business

Many business majors may want to have their own business or run business insights for other companies. With Business being the biggest major on Clark’s campus, there won’t ever be a time you don’t encounter a Business major. Business majors are also made to wear business casual, so they’re obviously going to stand out. All Business majors are definitely going to be the boss one day in their future careers!

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice majors are very straight to the point. Most Criminal Justice majors have plans to be top-notch lawyers and fight for what they believe in. Criminal Justice majors are definitely the type of people who will be your future lawyers one day and help you get out of any situation you can imagine.

Psychology

Definitely a future therapist! Psychology majors are the type of people who want to understand how to deal with people’s problems. Psychology majors also want to understand, on a deeper level, why people think the way they think.

Biology/Pre-Med

For the Biology/Pre-Med majors, it’s obvious you are planning to be in the medical field. Most Bio/Pre-Med majors are very nice and very caring. However, Bio/Pre-Med students are forced to do the hardest work all while trying to be the next top-notch doctor.