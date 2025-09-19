What PR Teaches You About Life (Even if You Don’t Want to Work in PR)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When most people hear the term public relations, they immediately picture celebrities managing scandals, brands making statements, or professionals writing press releases. While those things are true, PR is so much bigger than that. At its core, public relations are about building relationships, communicating effectively, and shaping how people see you.

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As a Mass Media Arts major at Clark Atlanta University with a focus in Public Relations, I’ve learned that PR isn’t just a career path, it’s a lifestyle. The lessons I’ve gained through my classes, internships, and involvement on campus have taught me skills I use every single day. The best part? You don’t have to work in PR to apply them.

Here are five life lessons from PR that every college student (and young adult) can use:

1. Communication Is Your Superpower

In PR, everything comes down to communication—whether it’s writing a pitch to a journalist or crafting a social media post. Learning how to express yourself clearly and confidently makes all the difference. The same applies in real life. Being intentional with your words helps you resolve conflict, avoid misunderstandings, and strengthen your relationships. If you want people to understand you, you have to communicate with purpose.

2. Your Reputation Is Your Brand

PR professionals spend countless hours shaping how brands are perceived. In life, you are the brand. How you show up in class, at work, and even on social media tells a story about who you are. Your “personal brand” isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being consistent, authentic, and true to your values. Protecting your reputation means respecting yourself and making choices that align with the future you’re building.

Netflix

3. Crisis Management Matters

Crisis communication is one of the most challenging but important parts of PR. Mistakes happen, situations go wrong, and sometimes things don’t turn out how you planned. The key is knowing how to respond. Life will throw unexpected challenges at you, but PR teaches that every crisis can be managed. Stay calm, own your mistakes, and focus on solutions rather than dwelling on the problem.

4. Relationships Are Everything

Networking isn’t just about collecting business cards; it’s about creating meaningful connections. PR emphasizes listening, collaboration, and showing genuine interest in others. Those same skills can help you build friendships, mentor relationships, and professional opportunities. At the end of the day, your connections often open doors that your resume alone can’t.

5. Confidence Is Key

Pitching an idea to a client or presenting a campaign requires self-assurance. In the same way, life requires you to advocate for yourself. If you don’t believe in your own abilities, it’s hard to convince others to. PR has taught me that confidence isn’t arrogance, it’s about knowing your worth and standing tall in every room you walk into.

Final Thoughts

Even if you never write a press release or manage a brand’s Instagram account, PR has lessons for everyone. From communication and reputation to crisis management and confidence, public relations offer real-world skills you can use in school, relationships, and your future career. At the end of the day, you’re your own PR manager, so craft your story wisely.