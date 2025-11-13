What I’ve Learned as a Freshman at an HBCU: Reflections as the Fall Semester Comes to an End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall semester comes to a close, I can’t help but reflect on what this first semester at my HBCU has taught me. From move-in day nerves to late-night study sessions and everything in between, being a freshman at Clark Atlanta University has been one of the most eye-opening and rewarding experiences of my life so far.

I came in with expectations, of independence, friendship, and new beginnings, but what I’ve gained is much deeper: growth, identity, and a strong sense of belonging.

Finding My Place

Starting college is never easy. You’re in a new environment surrounded by hundreds of people who are just as ambitious and talented as you. At first, I felt the pressure to “figure it all out” right away, my major, my friend group, and my future. But I quickly realized that college is about exploration.

Clark Atlanta has taught me the importance of showing up as yourself. Whether it’s during class discussions, club meetings, or campus events, there’s something empowering about being in a space that encourages Black excellence and individuality. I’ve learned that it’s okay not to have everything perfectly planned out. Growth takes time, and that’s what freshman year is for.

Community Is Everything

One thing about HBCUs, they will remind you that you’re never alone. The sense of community here is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Professors genuinely want to see you succeed, upperclassmen are quick to offer advice, and your peers become your biggest cheerleaders.

From homecoming week to everyday dorm life, there’s a feeling of togetherness that makes Clark Atlanta feel like home. I’ve learned that community isn’t just about being surrounded by people; it’s about being surrounded by purpose, pride, and support.

Balancing Freedom and Responsibility

Freshman year has also been a crash course in balance. College freedom feels great, until you realize that it comes with responsibility. Between classes, extracurriculars, and trying to maintain a social life, I’ve learned that time management is key.

There were times when I felt overwhelmed, but I’ve grown to understand that rest is productive too. Taking care of yourself mentally, physically, and emotionally is just as important as acing that midterm.

Embracing the Journey

If there’s one thing this semester has taught me, it’s to embrace the journey. Every mistake, every success, every moment of doubt or excitement, it’s all part of the process. Being a freshman at an HBCU has shown me what it truly means to walk in confidence, pride, and purpose.

As I look toward the spring semester, I feel more grounded and grateful. College has already started shaping me into the woman I’m becoming, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.