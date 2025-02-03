“Unsung Black Women Who Changed History: Trailblazers You Should Know”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unsung black women: remember their names

Throughout history, countless Black women have shattered barriers, redefined industries, and left legacies that continue to inspire. Yet, many of their names remain overlooked. From activism and literature to sports and beauty, these women transformed the world in ways that deserve recognition.

Ann Lowe was a fashion visionary whose exquisite designs graced some of the most iconic figures in American history. She was the designer behind Jacqueline Kennedy’s wedding dress but rarely received credit for her work. Despite facing racial discrimination and financial struggles, Lowe’s legacy as a pioneer in high fashion remains undeniable.

Fannie Lou Hamer was a fearless civil rights activist who fought for Black voting rights. As a sharecropper turned leader, she co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, challenging systemic racism in American politics. Her powerful words, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” still resonate today.

Toni Morrison reshaped literature by centering the Black experience with lyrical prose and deep storytelling. Her novels, such as Beloved and The Bluest Eye, not only won prestigious awards but also forced the world to acknowledge the pain, beauty, and resilience of Black life in America.

Issa Rae is a modern media powerhouse who has revolutionized television with authentic storytelling. Through her hit show Insecure, Rae highlighted Black millennial life with humor and nuance, paving the way for more diverse narratives in Hollywood.

Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license. Denied opportunities in the U.S., she trained in France and became an aviation pioneer, thrilling audiences with her daring aerial stunts and inspiring future generations of Black aviators.

Ida B. Wells was a fearless journalist and anti-lynching crusader who used her writing to expose racial violence in America. Her investigative work laid the foundation for modern civil rights activism and continues to inspire those fighting for justice today.

Marie Van Brittan Brown revolutionized home security. In 1966, she invented the first home security system, paving the way for modern surveillance technology. Her innovation provided safety solutions that are still widely used today.

Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo Jo) dominated the world of track and field, becoming the fastest woman in history. Her speed, style, and record-breaking performances cemented her as an icon in sports and fashion.

Dasia Taylor is a young scientist making history today. At just 17, she developed color-changing sutures that detect infections, an innovation with the potential to save lives, particularly in low-resource areas.

Coco Gauff is redefining tennis. At a young age, she defeated champions and became a symbol of resilience and excellence, inspiring a new generation of Black athletes.

Donyale Luna was the first Black supermodel to grace the cover of Vogue. Her striking beauty and bold presence broke barriers in the fashion industry, paving the way for more representation.

Pat McGrath is a makeup industry titan. As a self-made entrepreneur, her cosmetics brand revolutionized beauty standards and representation, making her one of the most influential makeup artists in history.

Rihanna is more than a global music icon—she’s a business mogul. Through Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she has reshaped the beauty and fashion industries, championing inclusivity and redefining success.

These Black women, past and present, have made an undeniable impact on history. Their contributions deserve recognition, and their legacies continue to inspire future generations to break barriers and create change.