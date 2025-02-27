Unlock Your Best Self: Eating Clean is the Secret to Feeling Amazing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

what makes eating clean IMPORTANT

“i want something from doordash, let’s order some food”

As we all know, we are so quick to jump and get something that is convenient for the moment. It’s so easy to fall into the trap of grabbing something just because it’s quick, even at the expense of our health. We always talk about how “summer coming up” but never stick to our routines SMH. Listen here girlies, a simple change in what we eat can completely transform how you feel–im talking mentally, physically, and even emotionally! Welcome to the side of clean eating, where unprocessed foods become the key element of your lifestyle.

It’s not always about dieting; it’s about choosing the right foods with the right ingredients and nutrition.

Here’s why we think eating clean is the key to a more vibrant life.

What Exactly is Eating clean?

When people think of eating clean, they think they have to make drastic changes like following a strict diet; all it is, is having a mindful approach on what goes inside your body. At its essence, it focuses on eating unprocessed, whole foods. We have to avoid foods that are overly packed with artificially refined and unnecessary additives. The goal is to nourish your body; so think fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains. When you cut out over-processed foods and sugar packed snacks, you will recognize a difference—

I’m not just speaking about your waistline, but your mood, mental clarity, and even your sleeping schedule!

A Boost in Nutritional Value

When we talk about #clean eating, we’re talking about foods that consist of nutrients.

Unlike processed food, which loses the vitamins and minerals during manufacturing, whole foods maintain their full nutritional value. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dietary patterns with higher intakes of fruits and vegetables are associated with a decreased risk for some types of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and stroke and can help with weight management.” Fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are full with essential vitamins like vitamin C and B; and antioxidants that promotes a healthy immune system and reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Energy That Lasts

One of the main reasons people embrace #clean eating is because it reduces tiredness.

Even though processed foods are convenient, it causes blood sugar spikes and crashes. That means, you’ll feel energized right after eating, then 30 minutes later you get “the itis” as we like to call it lol! On the other hand, whole foods provide a smooth source of energy throughout the day. Foods that are rich in fiber and healthy fats helps stabilize sugar levels. Foods like avocados, nuts, and lean proteins help you avoid unwanted crashes and keep your energy high.

A Healthier Gut

Your digestive system is your body’s engine| eating clean can help everything flow efficiently.

Here’s a list of foods that will help you maintain a healthier gut:

Broccoli/Spinach/Kale

Oats/ Brown rice

Almonds/Flaxseeds/avoca

Garlic/Onion/Asparagus

Ginger/Turmeric/Peppermint

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

Small Steps, Big Results

Switching to clean eating doesn’t require completely rebuilding your life. Start small- swapping your sugary breakfast cereal for oats with fresh berries, or snack on fruits and nuts instead of potato chips. Over time, these small shifts/efforts can lead to bigger changes. Choose a lifestyle that prioritizes your well being!

Are you ready to unlock your best self?