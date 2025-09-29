Unity in Diversity: Honoring Nigeria’s Independence Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before Nigeria was declared independent, the country went through multiple decades of colonialism and control that affected religion, education, and trade. At one point in time, Nigeria was severely divided. Nigeria still suffers from the aftermath of colonialism and is still facing division within the government. Yet Nigerians continue to carry on and fight against the odds in hopes of a better Nigeria one day. Since independence, Nigeria has revived its diverse heritage. With over 250 ethnic groups, independence gave Nigerians a space to embrace their languages and traditions. A few of the most prominent tribes include Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa. These three major tribes make up over 60% of Nigeria’s population.

Food

October 1, 1960, was a random day to some, but to Nigeria, it marked the day of freedom from British colonial rule, marking a turning point in the country’s history. Nigeria has continued to thrive since then and has gained the nickname “Giant of Africa.” To this day, Nigeria’s independence continues to shape not only its political but also its cultural identity and influence on society, from music and fashion to literature and national pride. The legacy of independence is deeply embedded in the culture today.

Nigeria is also well known for its flavorful dishes with variety. The dishes are usually spicy and packed full of flavor. Jollof rice, pounded yam, egusi soup, and suya are a few notable dishes. Each dish tells a story of tradition, community, and celebration.

Fashion

Fashion in Nigeria is deeply connected to the culture, with multiple clothing styles belonging to different cultural groups. One thing the fashion in Nigeria does share is that it showcases pride in tradition and identity. Nigerian fashion mixes both traditional outfits and modern designs, creating styles that are loved around the world. The different colors, fabrics, and styles often show a person’s tribe, social status, or occasion.

Traditions

The rich traditions that have been passed down for centuries are embedded in Nigeria’s foundation. One tradition, related to fashion, is the matching of Ankara fabrics worn by families during celebrations. Ankara is a colorful fabric that can be turned into many varieties of fashion pieces. These pieces are showcased at weddings or celebrations. There are also many traditions related to Nigerian weddings. In Igbo culture, the bride gives palm wine to her groom in front of her family. Dances are also a major part of the culture in Nigeria. Masquerades are usually seen dancing with energy at celebrations.

Afrobeats

Afrobeats has taken the music scene by storm. Over the past few years, Afrobeats has experienced significant growth, being played on the radio and performed at music awards. Afrobeats is becoming a loved genre by many. Artists such as Rema, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr have made Nigerian music popular worldwide.

Nigeria’s independence shaped the nation’s society. Nigerians reclaimed their identity and rebuilt their country from the ground up. Now the culture is being shared with the world and influencing our societies today. Nigeria has its flaws and is still on its journey toward unity and prosperity. Once October 1 comes around, Nigerians are reminded of the resilience and strength that they carry in their hearts. As a Nigerian myself, I am proud of how far my country has come. October 1 is not just a day to celebrate freedom but also to reflect on how far Nigeria has come as a nation and its influence on the world.