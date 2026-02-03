Unapologetically Black in a World That Demands Silence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Pressure to Be Quiet

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” a famous quote once said by Martin Luther King Jr. The world we currently live in demands silence, specifically from the Black community. For centuries, African Americans have been pushed to stay silent—during slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, and Black Lives Matter. But at what point does it become okay to remain silent when your people are suffering? Why is silence now becoming the norm? Now more than ever, Black voices need to be heard and echoed throughout the world.

The Historical Roots of Enforced Silence

We can date the silencing of the Black community all the way back to slavery. African Americans were taken from their countries and told not to speak in their native tongues; they were only allowed to speak English and were eventually given English names. Many chose to stay silent both as a form of protest and out of fear of punishment for speaking. This silencing can also be seen during the Jim Crow era. African Americans were once again told to be silent and fall in line with the segregated laws in place. The demand for silence has never changed and continues to this day.

Modern Silence: How It Shows Up Today

Silence can be seen in various ways throughout the Black community. We are told that our hair must look a certain way to be considered professional in the workplace, which often means no locs or afros. You either have to fit in or leave. Another common example of silence is code-switching to make others feel more “comfortable” during conversations. There is also backlash when a Black person shares an opinion or idea, yet when someone who looks the complete opposite says the same thing, they are praised.

Being told you have a resting face when, deep down, you are trying to hide your emotions so you can be strong and not seen as weak also plays a role. Being labeled as “angry” or “aggressive” silences the Black community because it discourages us from expressing how we truly feel. These are just some of the ways modern silence is used against the Black community.

The Black community is also known for setting trends through social media. Different eras of fashion, slang, and hairstyles have been carried through generations. Yet Black people are constantly imitated by those who often show the most disdain toward them. Trends created by the Black community are taken, renamed, and gentrified to fit the aesthetics of others. Black people rarely receive credit where credit is due, which is disappointing to see today.

The Cost of Staying Quiet

Even when attempts are made to silence us, we must speak louder each time. Staying silent has taken a toll on the Black community in countless ways—mentally, physically, and emotionally. If we continue to stay silent, we risk losing our authenticity, culture, and sense of self. Silence does nothing for the Black community; it protects systems, not people.

Refusing Silence as Legacy

This Black History Month, celebrate being unapologetically Black. Do not be subjected to silence. Your voice echoes far beyond yourself—into the future and into the legacy of all those who came before.