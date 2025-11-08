TV Shows Girls in Their 20s Need to Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering adulthood can be difficult. You’re finally on your own and independent. Challenges such as relationships, friendships, and work might be hard to navigate. Luckily, these shows will act as your guide. Here are shows that girls in their 20s need to watch.

Insecure

The hit show Insecure premiered in 2016. It follows the life of the main character, Issa. Not only does the show showcase the modern struggles of a woman, but a Black woman to be exact. This show takes you through some tough stages in life, such as breakups, losing friends, losing jobs, and having no money. While it takes a comedic approach, there are real-life lessons that every woman will go through in this show. You can watch Insecure on HBO and Hulu. Girlfriends

Now this show is a throwback! Girlfriends premiered in 2000. It follows the life of Joan (Tracee Ellis Ross) and her three friends: Toni, Maya, and Lynn. This show is all about the importance of good female friends as an adult. While life is going to come with difficult experiences, you need a strong support system to get you through those times. Once again, this cast has a strong Black lead and touches on problems within the Black community. Although Girlfriends is a little older, the topics still resonate with people today. You can watch Girlfriends on Netflix and Tubi. Sex and the City

Sex and the City premiered in 1998. While the show surrounds women in their 30s and 40s, women in their 20s flock to this show for its wise advice. The show follows Carrie Bradshaw and her friends: Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte. One thing that the four of them share in common is that they suck at relationships! Sex and the City showcases what the dating pool was like in New York and how to navigate these interactions with men. Women have such a tough time trying to figure out what men want, and this show helps break it down. Even though the show came out 27 years ago, it’s a staple show that’ll be talked about for generations to come. You can watch Sex and the City on HBO and Netflix. Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 as well. The show follows a mother-and-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory, and their day-to-day lives. When the show starts, Rory is in high school, but we follow her all the way to college at Yale. Rory quickly realizes that everything in life doesn’t go as planned, and sometimes you need a backup plan. This is a really important lesson for women in their 20s. You have to be able to roll with the punches and dust yourself off. Gilmore Girls also stresses the importance of family and having a good support system. Family will always be there for you, no matter how hard times get. They’re only one call away! Of course, Rory always jumped at the chance to visit home. You can watch Gilmore Girls on Hulu and Netflix.

Growing up as a woman can be confusing and challenging. Your life is evolving, and so are you. While it might be hard, you are never alone. All of these strong women on TV represent women in the real world. Although some things look impossible in the moment, there’s always a bright side ahead. Flowers can’t grow without rain! If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed, sit back and let one of these shows ease your worries.