Trust the Plan: Why Following Your Degree Path Sets You Up for Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is full of freedom, freedom to choose your classes, explore your interests, and create your own schedule. But with that freedom can come confusion, especially when it comes to deciding what classes to take each semester. While it might seem harmless to stray from your degree plan, consistently following it can make a huge difference in your overall college experience.

Your degree plan is more than just a list of required courses. It’s a roadmap designed to guide you from your first semester to graduation. Every class is placed strategically to help you build knowledge step by step. When you skip around or take classes out of order, you risk missing important foundational information that later courses depend on. This can make your classes more difficult than they need to be and leave you feeling unprepared.

One of the biggest reasons to follow your degree plan is to stay on track for graduation. Taking unnecessary or unrelated classes can delay your progress, pushing your graduation date further back. And let’s be real, college is expensive. Every extra semester means more tuition, more fees, and potentially more student loan debt. By sticking to your plan, you’re not only saving time but also protecting your finances.

Following your degree plan also helps reduce stress. When you know exactly what classes you need and when to take them, you eliminate the last-minute panic of trying to figure everything out during registration. It gives you a sense of direction and control over your academic journey. Instead of guessing, you’re making informed decisions that align with your long-term goals.

Another important benefit is consistency. Degree plans are designed to balance your workload and ensure you’re not overwhelmed by taking too many difficult courses at once. They also help you meet prerequisites in the right order, so you don’t find yourself stuck, unable to register for a required class because you missed a step earlier on.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you can’t explore your interests. College is the perfect time to discover new passions, and electives are built into most degree plans for that very reason. You can still take classes that excite you, just make sure they fit within your overall academic path. If you’re considering changing your major or adding a minor, that’s completely okay too. The key is to make intentional decisions, not random ones.

It’s also important to stay in communication with your academic advisor. They are there to help you understand your degree plan, answer questions, and make adjustments when needed. Life happens, and sometimes plans change, but having guidance ensures you’re still moving in the right direction.

At the end of the day, your degree plan is there to help you succeed. It’s not meant to limit you, but to guide you. Trusting the plan means trusting the process, and more importantly, trusting yourself to stay focused on your goals.

So, before you hit “register” on that random class that just sounds interesting, take a step back and look at your degree plan. Your future self will thank you for staying the course.