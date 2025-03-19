Trailblazers of Change: 8 Influential Women Who Shaped History

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrating the Powerful Legacies of Women Who Have Shaped History and Continue to Inspire Today.

We’re halfway through March, which is Women’s History Month. It’s a month to celebrate the achievements, resilience, and groundbreaking contributions of women throughout history. Among these trailblazers are women who defied barriers, shattered glass ceilings, and paved the way for future generations. Their impact spans politics, civil rights, and entertainment. Here, we highlight a few of the most influential women who have shaped history and continue to inspire today.

One of the most notable figures is Rosa Parks, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus became a powerful symbol of the civil rights movement. Her courage sparked widespread protests that led to significant changes in laws that enforced segregation.

Another inspiring figure is Marie Curie, a pioneering scientist who made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of radioactivity. She became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and remains a role model for women in science.

Maya Angelou, a celebrated poet and author, used her writing and speeches to address themes of equality, racism, and resilience. Her words continue to inspire people worldwide, reminding us of the strength and power in our voices.

Kamala Harris, the first female vice president of the United States, broke new ground in politics, showing women and girls everywhere that no dream is too big to achieve.

We also must honor Phillis Wheatley, the first African American woman to publish a book of poetry, showing that intellectual and creative contributions can come from anyone, regardless of background.

Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, broke down barriers in politics with her unapologetic leadership and was the first Black woman to run for president.

Katherine Johnson, whose mathematical genius helped NASA send astronauts into space, was crucial in breaking racial and gender barriers in the field of science and engineering.

In entertainment, Ava DuVernay has made history as a director and producer, creating powerful films and series that address social justice and give voice to marginalized communities.

Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate an all-white school in the South, courageously walked into that school each day while facing harassment, paving the way for desegregation in education.

Lena Horne, a trailblazer in Hollywood, broke racial barriers and became a prominent figure in both entertainment and civil rights activism.

The “6888”, also known as the Six Triple Eight, was an all-Black, all-female battalion that served during World War II. They worked tirelessly to clear backlogs of mail and were instrumental in supporting the morale of soldiers during the war.

These women and many others have changed the course of history, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations to come. Let’s take this month to honor their contributions and keep their powerful legacies alive.

Phillis Wheatley

Phillis learned literature, Latin, and religion while she was a slave in Boston. Many people noticed how talented a poet she was, and in 1773, she released “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral.” This made her the first African American woman to be published, and the poems were about freedom, religion, and classical influences.

Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm was a politician, teacher, and author. In 1968, she became the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, which made history. Her other job was to represent New York’s 12th congressional district, which she did seven times. She was the first Black woman to run for president as a Democrat in 1972. She pushed for underrepresented groups and gave hope to future leaders.

Katherine Johnson

Katherine Johnson was a mathematician whose work was critical to NASA’s space projects. She worked at NASA and was called a “human computer.” She was critical to the success of the first space trips. Her work helped make the Apollo moon landings and the Space Shuttle program possible, which broke down barriers for Black women and women of color in STEM fields. In 2015, she was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her groundbreaking work. The book and movie “Hidden Figures” also featured her and other women in STEM fields, giving them long-overdue credit for their efforts.

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay is a filmmaker, director, and producer who has won many awards for her strong stories and work to make Black voices heard in Hollywood. She was the first Black woman to win the Best Director award at Sundance and the first Black woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes. With Selma, she was also the first woman of color to direct a movie that was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture and the first woman to direct a movie that made more than $100 million in ticket sales in the United States.

ruby bridges

At age six, Ruby Bridges became the first Black child to go to a newly integrated primary school in the South. She was accompanied by U.S. federal marshals. Bridges is a civil rights icon. Because she was so brave, schools in the United States stopped being segregated. She is still an activist, author, and speaker, and she still fights for racial equality and school change.

Lena Horne

The iconic singer, actress, and civil rights activist Lena Horne smashed racial barriers in Hollywood and the entertainment business. She was the first Black lady to acquire a long-term MGM contract in the 1940s after singing in nightclubs. Despite her talent, she suffered discrimination and was often cast in roles that could be edited out in segregated Southern films. Horne advocated racial rights beyond entertainment. She joined the NAACP, marched in Washington in 1963, and opposed artistic discrimination.

The “6888”

The “Six Triple Eight” was a unit in the U.S. Army during World War II that was made up of only Black women. Over 800 women made up the first and only battalion of its kind. They were sent to Europe to clear out a huge backlog of mail for U.S. troops. During the hard war years, these women organized and delivered millions of letters and packages quickly and well. At the time, their work didn’t get much attention. But in 2022, they were given the Congressional Gold Medal, which is one of the highest honors in the U.S. for service and effect. Tyler Perry directed a film in 2024 that chronicled the women’s experiences and the events of their time in the conflict.

Kamala Harris

In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman to be vice president of the United States. In 2024, she made history as the first Black and Asian American Democratic candidate for president. She went to Howard University and studied political science and economics before that. She then worked as a district attorney for San Francisco, then as California’s attorney general and a state senator for many years.

Because they were brave, smart, and determined, these women and many others have left lasting marks on history. Their legacies tell us of how important it is to be represented, how strong people can be, and how powerful it is to break down barriers. Let’s honor and enjoy the many Black women who have changed the world and are still making it better this Women’s History Month.