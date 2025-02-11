Top 5 Black Love Books to Read This Valentine’s Day #LoveInColor

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Love stories have the power to move us, inspire us, and remind us of the beauty of deep connections. This Valentine’s Day, celebrate Black love by diving into these five incredible books that explore passion, commitment, and the magic of romance through a Black lens.

1. “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams

Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

This steamy, emotional novel follows Eva and Shane, two writers with a complicated past who reconnect over the course of a week. Their chemistry is electric, but their history is even more intense. A must-read for fans of second-chance romance.

2. “Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan

A heart-wrenching yet hopeful story about a divorced couple, Yasmen and Josiah, who find themselves drawn back to each other despite their pain. Kennedy Ryan masterfully captures love’s complexities, making this a deeply emotional read.

3. “Honey and Spice” by Bolu Babalola

This enemies-to-lovers romance follows Kiki Banjo, a college radio host known for warning women about heartbreak. But when she gets caught up in a fake relationship with the school’s heartthrob, her own rules start to crumble. It’s fun, fresh, and full of Black joy.

4. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honorèe Fanonne Jeffers

A sweeping, multigenerational story that intertwines history, family, and love. This novel isn’t just a romance, it’s a powerful narrative about identity, resilience, and finding love in the midst of struggle.

5. “Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert

A hilarious and heartwarming romance about Chloe Brown, a chronically ill woman who decides to take control of her life and love. With the help of a grumpy but kindhearted handyman, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and romance.

Love, Representation, and Black Joy

Black love is dynamic, beautiful, and worth celebrating in all its forms. Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, these books will remind you of the power of love in all its complexities.