Things To Do In Atlanta Before The Fall

With fall approaching, the time to be outside is coming to a close. Before it gets too cold, here are some fun activities to do in Atlanta.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is a stunning exhibit that showcases a diverse array of exotic plants. From orchids to art exhibits, such as drawing trees, the Garden offers a therapeutic walking experience. This would be a great spot to visit with your friends or a significant other. The Garden is located across from Piedmont Park at 1345 Piedmont Ave NW. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is open from Tuesday to Sunday, and tickets range from $27.95 to $34.95 per person. Visit https://atlantabg.org/ for more information.

Atlanta Zoo

If you’re looking for a fun place to create good memories with your friends, the Atlanta Zoo is the place to be! Any animal you can think of, they have: lions, elephants, snakes, flamingos, and so many more. In addition to seeing the animals, you can participate in experiences such as feeding the giraffes, walking on a rope ladder, and attending wildlife presentations. This is the perfect place to go on a warm day, and it’s family-friendly. The Zoo is located at 800 Cherokee Ave SE. The Zoo is open seven days a week, and prices range from $25.70 to $34.95. Visit https://zooatlanta.org/ to book your visit!

Six Flags

If you’re looking for something a little more exciting, Six Flags is for you! Who doesn’t love an amusement park? On top of the tons of rides they offer, you can also experience the water rides while it’s still hot outside. There is a wide variety of games to play for prizes. And you can’t forget the food! Six Flags food is always on point. If you’re not sure where to go on that first date or just want to bond with your friends, this is the spot. Six Flags is 14 minutes away from campus, located at 275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA. The park is currently only open on weekends. Day tickets go for $49.00. Visit https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia to buy your tickets.

Truist Park

Truist Park is home to the Atlanta Braves. If you are into baseball or just looking to wear a cute outfit to a sporting event, this is perfect for you. Enjoy a good game along with even better stadium food. This is the perfect outdoor event to attend while the weather is nice. September is the last month they will be holding games, so be sure to visit before the season ends. Truist Park is located at 775 Battery Ave SE. Ticket prices depend on your seat, but the average price is $32.40. Visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/ballpark to get your tickets!

These outdoor activities are bound to be a good time. Round up your friends, family, or partner and plan your next visit. Remember, money is temporary, but memories are forever. Don’t forget to have fun and enjoy yourself while in college.