The Ultimate HBCU Homecoming Playlist: Because Homecoming Isn’t Just an Event, It’s a Whole Mood

There’s something about HBCU Homecoming season that feels electric, the outfits, the reunions, the step shows, and, of course, the music. From the time you wake up to the moment you hit the yard, the soundtrack sets the tone for everything. It’s more than a playlist, it’s a ritual. And as a Chicago girl at Clark Atlanta University, I know that the right songs can turn an ordinary day into an unforgettable moment.

NETFLIX

The real pregame starts before you even touch the yard. It begins in the mirror. Hair laid, lashes popping, outfit on point, that’s when the music kicks in. You start with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s newest tracks, the kind that give you that chill, confident energy while you’re getting ready. Their smooth beats remind you that you’re stepping into the day as her, composed, beautiful, and ready for the spotlight.

Once your makeup’s done and the perfume hits, it’s time to turn the energy up a notch with “Putting You Dine” by Manleo. That song is the definition of confidence. The beat alone makes you feel like the main character, the one everybody notices when you walk in. You can’t help but dance a little while you’re checking your outfit in the mirror, knowing this is your moment.

Of course, if you’re from Chicago, your playlist isn’t complete without some G Herbo and Lil Durk. Their music just hits different, it’s raw, real, and full of pride. It reminds you where you came from and how far you’ve come. There’s something about walking across the promenade with a Lil Durk track playing that makes you feel like you own the campus.

No Homecoming playlist would be right without a little Nicki Minaj. Whether it’s old-school “Itty Bitty Piggy” or the timeless “High School,” Nicki gives that perfect balance of confidence and femininity. Her lyrics are like a reminder that you can be sweet, smart, and savage, all at once. When Nicki plays, it’s impossible not to feel like the baddest one in the room.

And when it’s time to really step out, the tailgate, the concert, or the afterparty that’s when Future and Gunna take over. “P Power” and “Classy Girl” bring that bold, luxurious energy that makes you feel untouchable. They’re the kind of songs that make the whole squad roll up with confidence, windows down, music blasting, matching the exact energy of the yard.

At an HBCU, Homecoming isn’t just an event it’s a celebration of culture, history, and pride. The music is what ties it all together. It tells our stories, boosts our confidence, and sets the tone for memories we’ll talk about for years.

So, as you get ready for this year’s Homecoming, turn up your favorite tracks, take your time in the mirror, and step out like the world’s your stage. Because when the beat drops, everyone knows you’re that girl.