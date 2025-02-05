The Ultimate Guide To Romanticizing Your Life: HBCU Edition

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Not just a trend, but a lifestyle!

Romanticizing your life isn’t just a TikTok trend—it’s a lifestyle. Attending an HBCU provides the perfect backdrop for creating those main character moments. From homecoming celebrations to impromptu stroll-offs on the yard, there are countless ways to live your best life and make your college experience one to remember. Here’s how to romanticize your everyday college life, HBCU style!

What is romanticizing your life?

1. Start Your Day With a Vibe

How you start your morning sets the tone for your entire day. Create a playlist that puts you in a good mood—think R&B classics, feel-good rap, or even soothing jazz. Wake up 30 minutes earlier than usual to savor some quiet time before the campus comes alive. Make yourself a cup of coffee, tea, or a smoothie, and enjoy it by your window or on your dorm balcony. Take a few moments to journal, manifest your goals, or simply reflect on your plans for the day. A mindful morning routine is key to romanticizing your life.

Pro tip: Incorporate aromatherapy into your mornings with essential oils like lavender or citrus scents to boost your energy and focus.

2. Treat Campus Like a Movie Set

Your campus is a land of aesthetic moments waiting to be captured. Take a walk on the promenade during golden hour, snap photos of your favorite spots, and dress up just because. Even something as simple as grabbing coffee at the student center can feel cinematic when you’re in the right mindset. Make time for spontaneous adventures with friends—whether it’s an impromptu picnic on the lawn or a late-night study session turned karaoke party.

Document your experiences through TikTok montages or aesthetic Instagram posts to preserve those golden memories. Remember, you’re the director of your own college story!

3. Embrace the Culture

HBCU culture is like no other, and fully immersing yourself in it will make your experience truly unforgettable. From homecoming to the Divine Nine strolling on the yard, there’s always something exciting happening. Attend step shows, poetry nights, and campus cookouts. Go to sporting events, and don’t forget to experience the energy of the marching band at football games. These moments become the stories you’ll tell long after graduation.

Get to know your campus community, connect with student organizations, and join activities that align with your interests. The more you engage, the richer your experience will be.

4. Romanticize Self-Care

Self-care isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Romanticizing your college life means prioritizing your well-being in a way that feels indulgent yet intentional. Give yourself regular mini spa days with your favorite body scrubs, face masks, and affirmations. Light candles (if your dorm allows it), play soft music, and turn your dorm into a cozy sanctuary.

Self-care also means setting boundaries and knowing when to rest. Curl up with a good book—try Black romance novels like Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola or binge-watch shows like Girlfriends and Insecure.

5. Celebrate Small Wins

College life can be stressful, so it’s important to recognize and celebrate your achievements—big or small. Got an A on that essay you worked hard on? Made it through a particularly challenging week? Treat yourself! Grab your favorite meal from the campus café, go for a solo coffee date, or take a spontaneous day trip to a nearby city.

Celebrating small wins helps you stay motivated and reminds you how far you’ve come. Romanticizing your life is about appreciating the little things, finding joy in everyday moments, and living with intention.

So go ahead—live your HBCU experience like you’re the star of your own movie. The memories you create now will be some of the best of your life.