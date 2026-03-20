The Truth behind Glass skin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Skincare has become more than just a simple routine,it has built communities and shaped culture. Scroll through almost any social media app and you’ll see glowing skin, long routines, and influencers pushing the latest “must-have” product. Brands like Medicube have gone viral for their glass skin results, creating waves of popularity and high expectations. But behind these trends are myths that can actually harm your skin instead of helping it.

One of the biggest misconceptions is the idea that what works for someone else will work for you. Skincare is not one-size-fits-all. Your skin type whether it’s oily, dry, combination, or sensitive matters more than what’s trending online. A product that clears someone else’s skin could easily break you out. Social media often skips over the trial and error process and makes results look instant, creating pressure to rush progress that actually takes time.

Even with Korean skincare, the glow people chase usually comes from consistency, layering, time, and most importantly genetics, not just one product. These routines can be effective, but only if they actually match your skin’s needs.

Another major myth is that one product can fix everything. One of my favorite products, Topicals Faded Serum, is popular for fading dark spots, but it doesn’t work alone. Faded notes on its products to use SPF. In fact, many products similar to theirs require extra steps to be effective. Using treatment products without certain extra steps undo your progress completely. Skincare is about building a routine, not finding shortcuts. A simple combination of cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen is just as important as any trending serum alone.

There’s also the belief that good skincare has to be expensive. Luxury brands often make it seem like higher prices mean better results, but that’s not always true. At the same time, skincare can become expensive quickly, especially if you think expensive equals quality. Many viral products are marketed toward people who can afford to keep up with trends, but push them to those of us who can’t keep up which can make effective skincare feel out of reach.

What often gets overlooked is that skincare isn’t just external. What’s happening inside your body matters just as much. Stress, sleep, diet, and hydration all play a role in how your skin looks and feels. You can use all the right products, but if you’re not taking care of yourself internally, your skin will reflect it. There’s a reason people say you’re “glowing from within.”

On top of that, the pressure for perfect skin isn’t even realistic. Filters and editing make flawless skin seem normal when it’s not. This pressure leads people to overuse products or constantly switch routines, which usually does more harm than good. In reality, consistency is what makes the difference.

Overall, skincare should be about understanding your own skin, not chasing trends. You don’t need a 10 step hour long routine or the most expensive products. You need patience, consistency, and products that actually work for you.

At the end of the day, the best skincare routine isn’t the most popular, it’s the one that fits your skin and your life.