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three women with face masks
three women with face masks
Anna Shvets
CAU | Style > Beauty

The Truth behind Glass skin

Updated Published
So'Koree Parker Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Skincare has become more than just a simple routine,it has built communities and shaped culture. Scroll through almost any social media app and you’ll see glowing skin, long routines, and influencers pushing the latest “must-have” product. Brands like Medicube have gone viral for their glass skin results, creating waves of popularity and high expectations. But behind these trends are myths that can actually harm your skin instead of helping it.

One of the biggest misconceptions is the idea that what works for someone else will work for you. Skincare is not one-size-fits-all. Your skin type whether it’s oily, dry, combination, or sensitive matters more than what’s trending online. A product that clears someone else’s skin could easily break you out. Social media often skips over the trial and error process and makes results look instant, creating pressure to rush progress that actually takes time.

young person drying face with towel
Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels

Even with Korean skincare, the glow people chase usually comes from consistency, layering, time, and most importantly genetics, not just one product. These routines can be effective, but only if they actually match your skin’s needs.

Another major myth is that one product can fix everything. One of my favorite products, Topicals Faded Serum, is popular for fading dark spots, but it doesn’t work alone. Faded notes on its products to use SPF. In fact, many products similar to theirs require extra steps to be effective.  Using treatment products without certain extra steps undo your progress completely. Skincare is about building a routine, not finding shortcuts. A simple combination of cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen is just as important as any trending serum alone.

There’s also the belief that good skincare has to be expensive. Luxury brands often make it seem like higher prices mean better results, but that’s not always true. At the same time, skincare can become expensive quickly, especially if you think expensive equals quality. Many viral products are marketed toward people who can afford to keep up with trends, but push them to those of us who can’t keep up which can make effective skincare feel out of reach.

girl wearing a mud mask
Unsplash

What often gets overlooked is that skincare isn’t just external. What’s happening inside your body matters just as much. Stress, sleep, diet, and hydration all play a role in how your skin looks and feels. You can use all the right products, but if you’re not taking care of yourself internally, your skin will reflect it. There’s a reason people say you’re “glowing from within.”

On top of that, the pressure for perfect skin isn’t even realistic. Filters and editing make flawless skin seem normal when it’s not. This pressure leads people to overuse products or constantly switch routines, which usually does more harm than good. In reality, consistency is what makes the difference. 

Overall, skincare should be about understanding your own skin, not chasing trends. You don’t need a 10 step hour long  routine or the most expensive products. You need patience, consistency, and products that actually work for you.

At the end of the day, the best skincare routine isn’t the most popular, it’s the one that fits your skin and your life.

pexels sora shimazaki 5938237?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Sora Shimazaki via Pexels
So'Koree Parker

CAU '29

So’Koree Parker is a Mass Media Arts student with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Political Science at Clark Atlanta University . Originally from Chicago, she has a deep passion for writing and using storytelling as a way to connect with others. She is particularly interested in outreach work and is dedicated to enhancing and uplifting her community.

In addition to her academic interests, she enjoys music and values spending time bonding with friends and family. As a member of the Her Campus CAU editorial team, So’Koree hopes to contribute thoughtful articles and fresh ideas that inform, inspire, and engage readers.