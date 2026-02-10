Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash
CAU | Culture

The Social Hierarchy No One Explains at HBCUs

Emily Cain Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter

Everyone talks about how coming to an HBCU is like a safe space for Black students. However, no one ever mentions the social hierarchy that is associated with going to an HBCU. In this article, we will be talking about the different social groups and unspoken hierarchies that exist at HBCUs.

The Known Vs the Rest 

At an HBCU, there are a large number of people that everyone knows and respects. These are your athletes, your SGA leaders, campus kings and queens, who are the more well-known/advertised group on campus. These students often dominate our campus, while the rest of our student body is left and can feel overlooked and invisible.

The Org Girl vs the NON-ORG Girl

You may not be the person who’s an athlete, a part of SGA, or a campus queen; however, you are the girl who is looked at as super “involved” because you’re a part of multiple organizations on campus. Being involved on campus is highly recommended; however, there’s a certain pressure to manage the image of the overly involved girl, which brings social pressure to the girls who may not be as involved as they would like.

MONEY TALKS 

Let’s face it, money talks, especially at an HBCU. Money is definitely something that gives people more “rank” and visibility while attending their HBCU. Students with money or more access to nicer things often receive more visibility and respect than other groups on campus. This downplays people who may not have nice things or money, which can portray a false reality for how students should live their life.

Pretty Privilege

Pretty privilege definitely gets you recognition at your HBCU. Being “attractive” has you being the talk of the town at your HBCU. With pretty privilege, it helps you get into smaller spaces more easily because of the way you look. However, being pretty on campus can take many forms; if you’re “HBCU pretty,” that solidifies you made it. Even though pretty privilege does exist at HBCUs, it’s super important to recognize everyone is beautiful in their own way.

Social Media 

Social media plays a big part in the social hierarchy rating at HBCUs. Many people that are seen as “popular” on social media are seen as more desirable and interesting than people who aren’t as famous on social media. Large social media platforms give people an outlet, a voice that they can use outside of their campus life that transcends into their day-to-day lives. Many people see these social media influencers and get inspired by them. However, at the same time, it can also be intimidating.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many social hierarchies on our HBCU campuses that never go unknown. It is important that, as we acknowledge those in these categories, we also recognize the people who aren’t in these categories. If you don’t fit into these fields, just know it is perfectly okay, and you do not need to rush your time in college just because you don’t fall into these categories of social hierarchy.

