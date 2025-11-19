The Holiday Season Is Here, And So Is the Magic We’ve All Been Waiting For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester winds down and the temperature drops (even if only a little), the holiday season finally steps into the spotlight, bringing with it the warmth, nostalgia, and sparkle we didn’t even know we needed. Whether you’re counting down the days until winter break or blasting Christmas music way too early, there’s something about this time of year that feels like a soft reset. It’s the season of cozy nights, peppermint drinks, matching pajama sets, and pretending we’ll actually finish our end-of-year goals before January 1st.

What makes the holidays truly special isn’t just the traditions we grew up with, it’s the new ones we create. Maybe you bake those Pillsbury sugar cookies with your friends, pick out your first “grown-up” Christmas tree for your dorm or apartment, or binge all the nostalgic movies that remind you of being a kid. There’s joy in the simple things: late-night gift wrapping, holiday markets, the glow of lights on city streets, and the chaos of trying to find the perfect Secret Santa gift for under $20.

But the holidays also give us something deeper: a moment to breathe. A moment to check in with ourselves after a long semester, reconnect with the people who matter, and appreciate how far we’ve come. Whether you’re going home, staying on campus, or spending the break with friends, this season is a reminder that warmth isn’t just a weather forecast, it’s a feeling shared between people.

And the best part? The holidays have a way of slowing life down just enough for us to be present. For once, we’re not rushing between classes, deadlines, and obligations. Instead, we’re slowing down to watch the lights twinkle on a tree or to savor a warm drink we didn’t have time for during midterms. It’s a rare chance to shift our focus from “what’s next” to “what matters.”

For college students, especially those living away from home for the first time, the holidays can feel both familiar and completely new. Maybe you’re learning how to recreate your family’s traditions on your own, figuring out how to make your mom’s famous mac and cheese without burning the pot, or trying to wrap gifts without tape because you forgot to buy some. Maybe you’re celebrating with friends who have become your second family, hosting dorm “Friendsmas” parties complete with dollar-store ornaments and hot cocoa made in the microwave. It’s messy and imperfect, but somehow it becomes the memory you keep forever.

The season also brings out everyone’s inner softie. Even the busiest, most stressed-out students find themselves slowing down long enough to enjoy the magic, whether it’s watching the first snowfall of the year (or pretending the rain is snow if you live in the South), lighting a candle that smells like pine, or taking a quiet walk through campus while it’s decorated with lights. There’s something about the holidays that makes everything feel gentler, softer, and a little more hopeful.

And let’s talk about gifts. Not the expensive, extravagant ones, those are nice, but they’re not what we remember. It’s the thoughtful gifts: the handwritten cards, the inside-joke presents, the homemade baked goods, the playlist someone made just for you. Those little gestures mean more than anything wrapped in shiny paper. They remind us that the holidays aren’t about perfection, they’re about connection.

Of course, no holiday season is complete without the comfort of nostalgia. Watching the same movies we’ve seen a hundred times, like Home Alone, The Polar Express, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, somehow never gets old. These stories wrap around us like a warm blanket, reminding us of simpler times and cozy memories. Even if life doesn’t look the same as it did when we were kids, the feeling remains unchanged.

But beyond the glitter, gifts, and traditions, the holidays offer an opportunity to reflect. As the year comes to a close, we naturally start thinking about everything we’ve accomplished, survived, and grown through. It’s a moment to recognize our own strength, even if the year wasn’t perfect, we made it through. And there’s something healing about entering a new year with a heart that feels a little lighter.

So here’s to the holidays: the messy, magical, glitter-filled season that brings out the kid in all of us. May your break be peaceful, your gifts be thoughtful, and your hot chocolate be extra sweet. May you find joy in the small things, comfort in familiar traditions, and excitement in the new ones you create. Most of all, may you feel wrapped in warmth, both the kind you can hold in your hands and the kind that comes from being surrounded by people who care.

Because at the end of the day, that’s what the holidays are really about: not the perfection, but the feeling. The feeling of slowing down, of breathing deeply, of being present, and of letting yourself enjoy every sparkling moment.