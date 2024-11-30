The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has grown into an essential component of teens’ lives in the modern era, changing how they interact with others, talk to each other, and see their own lives. You can express yourself, be creative, and meet new people on multiple sites like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat. Although there are many positive aspects, social media also has some severe downsides, which can impact young teenagers in a harmful way. More and more kids are dealing with problems like harassment, body image issues, comparing their lives to others, and mental health problems. These effects make parents, teachers, and mental health workers very concerned.

Cyberbullying

Making it easier for people to harass others is one of the most significant downsides to online platforms. Because of their privacy and large user bases, these sites are great for online harassment when someone is bothered or put down online. Acts like these can happen to anyone simply because of what they post or do online, and others might feel inferior to them or not like what they post. People will leave unnecessary, mean comments that can be hurtful to others. Teens can feel alone, depressed, and anxious because of cyberbullying, which can be highly damaging. Although typical harassment occurs mainly at school or certain social places, online harassment often follows children home, making it very hard for them to escape the situation. Harmful opinions or pictures can go viral online, making someone feel worse. Not only this, but these videos can follow someone all their lives simply because everything lasts on the internet.

Body Dysmorphia

Social media can cause someone to be too focused on how they appear to other people. This can cause an individual to see flaws within themself and can be made worse when using social media. Teenagers are especially at risk because most photos on platforms like Instagram have been carefully chosen and edited. Many teens feel pressured to change to these unrealistic expectations of beauty, making them unhappy about how they look. Many new body trends exist, such as being extremely skinny or thicker after surgery. These trends are also included in songs and videos that many watch, which can help influence this. A lot of people who use social media a lot also have a wrong opinion of their bodies, especially teenage girls. Teenagers are constantly exposed to edited pictures, and the lives of influencers might feel insecure, which makes some try to reach these unrealistic goals.

Life Comparisons

People often compare how they live to how they see many people on social media. The main things posted on social media are the good parts of people’s lives and not the bad, making others want what they think someone else has. For teens, the best parts of their friends and favorite celebrities’ lives are often more important than their own. Compared to others, these similarities can make teens feel bad about themselves and envious because they might think their lives are boring or lack what another person might have. This can make a person try to be perfect, especially on social media, which can overlook other accomplishments they have that are more important. Some teens might see their favorite YouTubers in a bigger house or have more games than them and want that for themselves. This can cause people to doubt themselves or their parents, especially if they consistently watch it on social media.

Overall, social media does allow teens to develop relationships with others and express themselves, but it also creates severe dangers to them mentally, physically, and emotionally. There are many effects of using social media, such as online harassment, life comparisons, damage to mental health, and more. These effects can be reduced by appropriately using online platforms, encouraging open conversation, and teaching people how to use the media. Because it is happening so often and causing more teens to harm themselves in many ways, more adults need to start paying attention and closely monitoring these platforms. As people become more conscious of the problems that the internet can cause, it is essential to put teens’ mental well-being first so that they remain confident and strong in their lives.