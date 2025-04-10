The Crown Chronicles: Embracing Natural Hair on Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Imagine walking through your school’s quad and seeing a young Black woman with a big, coily afro. You’ve never seen one that big besides your own, which makes you think, “Maybe I should start embracing my own natural hair.” Within Black culture, hair is viewed as a powerful symbol of self-expression. The different textures, colors, and variations all hold a personality of their own. Natural hair is more than just a style—it reflects identity, heritage, and pride. For many Black students, wearing their natural hair is an act of resistance against societal beauty standards. Embracing natural hair fosters confidence and encourages others to celebrate their authentic selves. By creating a culture of acceptance, college campuses can become safer spaces where all students feel seen and valued.

Embracing your authentic self

In my freshman year of high school, I cut off all my hair and dyed it honey blonde. This was also a few months into the COVID-19 quarantine, which was driving me insane. Not only was I going crazy from being trapped inside, but I also had to tend to my natural hair. Those few months were very hard for me because I wasn’t comfortable with my type 4a/4b hair. I did not know what products to use or what styles would help me retain length. Honestly, I still do not have that figured out, simply because your natural hair is ever-changing. As you enter new chapters in life, so does your hair. It is hard not to compare yourself to other naturals who seem to have it all figured out, but they face challenges just like you. Every curl pattern is unique, and finding what works for you takes time, patience, and experimentation. Learning to embrace your hair is a personal journey that reflects self-love and acceptance. Despite the struggles, caring for your natural hair can be empowering and deeply rewarding.

A symbol of pride

Samuel Dore/Netflix

The legacy of natural hair and its connection to African heritage is deeply rooted in history, culture, and identity. For centuries, hairstyles in African culture have carried a deeper meaning than just self-expression. Natural hair has symbolized social status, tribal affiliation, spirituality, and community identity. In many African cultures, intricate braiding designs and natural hairstyles were passed through generations, reflecting cultural pride and family lineage. During the transatlantic slave trade, however, enslaved Black people were forced to shave their heads, stripping them of this cultural connection. Despite these efforts, Black people throughout the diaspora have continued to reclaim and celebrate their natural hair as an affirmation of resilience and cultural pride.Embracing your natural hair in today’s time is more than a personal choice—it is a powerful act of resistance against Eurocentric beauty standards and a way to honor African culture. It allows individuals to redefine beauty on their own terms while paying homage to their ancestors. By wearing natural hair proudly, Black people continue to challenge societal norms and create spaces where diverse expressions of beauty are celebrated.

caring for and celebrating your crown

There are multiple ways for young girls to care for their natural hair while embracing it. Protective styles are a very popular and efficient way to maintain natural hair while promoting growth and reducing daily manipulation. Styles such as box braids, faux locs, twists, and wigs not only shield the hair from damage but also allow for creative self-expression. Embracing your natural hair through protective styles begins with prioritizing the health of your hair. This includes making sure your hair is clean and moisturized by using lightweight oils and leave-in sprays. Incorporate regular deep conditioning treatments to maintain hydration and protect your edges at night with a scarf or bonnet. It is also very important to avoid styles that create excessive tension to reduce the chances of breakage. Most importantly, view your natural hair journey as a form of self-care. Take the time to learn what works best for your unique hair texture, as consistency is key to maintaining healthy, thriving curls. Surround yourself with a supportive community that encourages you to embrace your natural beauty. By nurturing your hair and experimenting with styles that make you feel confident, you celebrate the unique beauty and versatility of your curls and coils.

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Embracing natural hair is more than just a beauty choice—it is a celebration of identity, culture, and self-love. At an HBCU, where the legacy of Black excellence is deeply woven into everyday life, natural hair stands as a powerful symbol of pride and individuality. Whether through protective styles, bold afros, or intricate braids, each crown tells a unique story of resilience and self-expression. By caring for and embracing your natural hair, you not only honor the rich heritage of the African diaspora but also empower yourself to define beauty on your own terms. So, whether you’re rocking a twist-out or a fresh set of box braids, wear your crown with confidence—because every curl, coil, and kink is a testament to your beauty and strength.