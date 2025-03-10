The College Girls’ Girl Era: Why Female Friendships Matter More Than Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Why College Is the Best Time to Find Your Girl Gang

College is one of the few times in life when you’re surrounded by thousands of people who are all in the same unpredictable, stressful, exciting stage of life. This is when you leave your hometown, step out of your comfort zone, and start shaping the person you’ll become. And trust me, having a solid group of women by your side makes all the difference.

Think about it: You’re experiencing late-night study sessions, dorm-life struggles, your first real heartbreak, career dreams, and occasional existential crises at the same time as the girls around you. It’s an unspoken bond—you get each other in a way that no one else can. And these friendships? They’re the ones that stick with you long after college ends.

For Black women, especially those attending an HBCU, these friendships take on an even deeper significance. College is a time of self discovery and being surrounded by women who understand your experiences, culture, and ambitions can be incredibly empowering. Whether it’s supporting each other through academic challenges, celebrating personal wins, or navigating the complexities of being a Black woman in professional spaces, these bonds in college will not only carry you through these four years but also shape the woman you become long after graduation.

Here’s why your girl squad in college is everything:

Emotional Support & Mental Health – Some days, you’ll be on top of the world; other days, you’ll be crying over a bad grade or feeling completely lost. Having your girls there to hype you up, listen, and remind you that you’re not alone? Priceless.

Career & Networking – These friendships aren’t just about brunch dates and party nights. They’re about sharing job leads, studying together, and pushing each other toward success. Your college bestie might be the one who lands you your dream job someday.

Joy & Unforgettable Memories – The best college moments aren’t just about academics. They’re about the spontaneous road trips, dance parties in your dorm, and nights spent laughing over cheap takeout.

Confidence & Empowerment – When you have a strong circle of women who believe in you, remind you of your worth, and push you to be your best, it changes everything. They’ll be the first to tell you, “Girl, you deserve better”—whether it’s about a toxic situationship or an opportunity you’re too scared to take.

How to Find (and Keep) Your College Girl Squad

If you’re still searching for your people, don’t stress—it takes time. But here’s how to put yourself out there and build those friendships that last:

Join Campus Organizations – Whether it’s a sorority, a cultural club, student government, or a fitness class, getting involved is one of the best ways to meet like-minded women.

Make the First Move – Compliment that girl’s outfit, start a convo after class, or invite someone to grab coffee. Friendships don’t magically happen—you have to put in the effort.

Be Open to Different Friendships – Your best friend might not look, think, or act like you. Be open to forming bonds with women from all walks of life.

Be a Good Friend First – Friendships aren’t just about what you get—they’re about what you give. Support your girls. Check in on them. Celebrate their wins like they’re your own.

The Real Love Story is Sisterhood

As women continue redefining what relationships mean in 2025, one thing is clear: The strongest, most fulfilling bonds aren’t always romantic. They’re built in dorm rooms, over FaceTime vent sessions, and during those “omg I needed this” deep talks. They’re the friendships that last through graduation, career moves, and major life changes.

So if you find your girl gang in college, hold onto them. Because boy drama fades, situationships end, but your sisters? That’s forever.