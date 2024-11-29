Thanksgiving Traditions: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is a cherished tradition, rich in history and celebrated with affection, happiness, and thankfulness. Occurring on the fourth Thursday of November, it signifies the unofficial commencement of the holiday season, reuniting families and friends around tables filled with festive dishes. However, beyond the turkey and pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving serves as an opportunity to take a look at life’s blessings and the lasting remarks of the community.

The Historical Roots of Thanksgiving

The origins of Thanksgiving can be traced back to the autumn of 1621, when the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag people gathered to commemorate a fruitful harvest in Plymouth, Massachusetts. This event, often idealized, symbolizes a rare instance of cooperation between different cultures. Over the years, Thanksgiving transformed into a national holiday, officially established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 during the Civil War. He declared a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens,” promoting unity during a period of profound division.

Gratitude as the Foundation

At its essence, Thanksgiving is a tribute to gratitude. In a contemporary world that often pulls us in various directions, this holiday encourages us to pause and acknowledge the blessings—both significant and minor—that enhance our everyday lives. From the affection of family and friends to the pleasures of health and safety, Thanksgiving encourages us to concentrate on what is truly important. In a society that frequently highlights our deficiencies, gratitude serves as an advantage. Research shows that cultivating gratitude enhances mental well-being, strengthens interpersonal relationships, and promotes resilience. On Thanksgiving, these advantages are magnified as we collectively highlight our appreciation, generating a positive outlook.

A Sensory Celebration

Thanksgiving is closely associated with the presentation of a traditional meal. This meal has become its focal point for decades. The meal includes Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, baked macaroni and cheese, greens, and many more. Each dish contributes to the overall experience, inviting all to partake in the celebration.

But the holiday table also shows how American culture is becoming more diverse. Families may serve seafood boils, lamb chops, lasagna, etc. adding their cultural flair to the festivities. Thanksgiving is a holiday that invites everyone to the table, and this combination of flavors represents its inclusive spirit.

The Delight of Being Together

This Thanksgiving, let’s keep in mind its deeper significance. Beyond the food and celebration, it’s a chance to develop thankfulness for more than just one day; it’s a way of life. We should respect the sacrifices made by our forebears, welcome the diversity that enhances our neighborhoods, and make a commitment to creating a future based on compassion and goodwill. Thanksgiving is an attitude that encourages us to be grateful for what we have, make connections with people, and share happiness. It’s more than just a holiday. May this season fill your heart with thankfulness and optimism for the coming year, whether your table is replete with family, friends, or the memories of loved ones.