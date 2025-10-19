Surviving CAU Homecoming: The Ultimate Girl’s Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming week at Clark Atlanta University isn’t just a week-long event, but rather a lifestyle. Between the parties, the fashion, and the pure chaos of trying to be everywhere at once, it’s easy to get caught up in the madness and forget how to breathe. Whether you’re a freshman and this is your first CAU homecoming or an upperclassman who already knows the drill, here’s the ultimate girl’s guide to make it through the week without losing your voice, lashes, or your mind.

Plan the Fits, Bestie—Don’t Let the Fits Plan You

Photo by Kaleila Taylor

Let’s be honest here, half of homecoming is the excitement of putting together fits and showing out. But running around all week in heels and tight dresses isn’t for the weak, let me tell you from personal experience. Lay your outfits out early, and always remember: if you’re wearing heels, pack a pair of slides in your bag if you know those heels aren’t broken in. Having a cute fit is worth it, but you’ll regret it when your feet give out on you at only 3 p.m.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Atlanta heat plus back-to-back events plus zero sleep?! It’s a recipe for disaster. Keep a water bottle with you in your purse and use it! Make sure you’re not only drinking water but drinks with electrolytes as well. Mixing Pedialyte, coconut water, and cranberry juice will save you after those long nights and will keep you from feeling groggy.

Know Your Tolerance, Don’t Push It

Homecoming is not the time, ladies, to try and figure out your tolerance level! I repeat, IT IS NOT THE TIME! Between the heat, constant moving, and huge crowds, it’s not the time nor the place to test how much you can handle. Make sure to drink safely and listen to your body!

Know When to Pop Out—and When to Sit Down

I understand there’s almost a stigma that during homecoming you need to be at every event, but you don’t need to be at every function. Narrow it down and pick your favorites, then plan your energy accordingly! Let your group chat know and enjoy your night! It’s okay to skip one night if your body is begging you to hit pause—your health and peace are more important than another Instagram story for your highlights.

Capture the Moments, But Live Them Too

I believe that homecoming creates some of the best memories at CAU. Take your pictures, make your TikToks, but don’t forget to enjoy the moment and truly take it all in. Live in the laughter, the love, and the music, that’s what it’s truly about.

To Conclude

Homecoming is all about our legacy, history, and pure Black joy. So go out there and rep your class, enjoy conversations with the alumni, and take in every second. Just remember to drink your water, charge your phone and camera, and live in the moment. You’ve made it to homecoming, enjoy every second as you’re creating a legacy for yourself as well.