STEM Without the Stress: Mastering Workload While Making Time for You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

STEM students are often stereotyped as stressed, overworked, and tired. STEM majors are considered some of the hardest majors in college. Whether it’s biology, chemistry, or mathematics, STEM students must sit through hours of lectures, labs, and homework. I can definitely agree that being a STEM major can be challenging at times, especially when you want to participate in extracurriculars and still have time for yourself. That’s why balancing academic demands with personal time isn’t just possible, it’s essential!

Understanding the STEM Workload

Before diving into different ways to balance your workload as a STEM major, it’s important to understand the demands you face daily. Learning typically begins in lectures, which may vary in length depending on the class. After lectures, you need to review what you’ve learned to retain the information.

In courses like biology and chemistry, labs are also required and usually align with lecture material. These labs can last two to three hours, depending on how quickly you complete them. Afterward, you often need to write and submit a lab report by the next session.

Additionally, you may attend tutoring sessions or recitation classes for extra help. Lectures alone are often not enough to fully grasp the material, so it’s essential for STEM majors to dedicate extra time to studying outside of class.

Time Management Strategies That Actually Work

When managing your time, it’s important to categorize your tasks based on priority. For example, if you have a homework assignment that requires a 250-word response, ask yourself: how long will it take? Can you complete it now so you don’t have to worry about it later? These are key questions to consider when distinguishing between urgent and important tasks.

Time-blocking is another effective strategy. Scheduling your day in blocks ensures that you complete your responsibilities without wasting time, especially when balancing multiple classes and extracurricular activities.

Lastly, try to avoid procrastination. Procrastination can distract you from completing important tasks. One helpful strategy is to turn off your phone while studying. This reduces distractions and helps you stay focused.

Study Smarter, Not Harder

Studying as a STEM major can be difficult because of the large amount of material covered daily. One helpful tip is to review your notes immediately after each lecture and fill in any gaps. Ask yourself questions and create flashcards for vocabulary or concepts you find challenging.

Forming a study group with classmates from your lectures or labs can also be beneficial. It provides support, accountability, and different perspectives on the material.

It’s also important to know when to stop studying. While studying is essential, overstudying can be counterproductive. If you feel confident in the material, avoid repeatedly reviewing it. Trust your understanding and move forward.

Conclusion

Being a STEM major is no walk in the park, but most of us knew that when choosing this path in college. There is no single “right” way to succeed, but there are more efficient ways to approach your work. The effort you put in now will pay off in the long run. Keep pushing forward, and remember to prioritize yourself. Success in STEM should never come at the cost of your well-being.