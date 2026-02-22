Staying Safe While Going Out: A College Girl’s Guide to Fun and Awareness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something special about getting dressed up, linking with your friends, and stepping out after a long week of classes. Nights out can be full of laughter, new memories, and much-needed stress relief. But as exciting as going out can be, staying safe should always be part of the plan, not an afterthought.

The truth is, safety doesn’t mean being paranoid or limiting your fun. It simply means being prepared, aware, and intentional about the spaces you enter and the people around you.

Start with a Plan

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Before you even leave your room, make sure someone knows where you’re going. This doesn’t have to be dramatic, just a quick text to a roommate, friend, or family member sharing your location and expected return time. If plans change, update them. It seems small, but accountability can make a huge difference in emergencies.

Also, try to move as a group whenever possible. The “buddy system” might sound childish, but it works. Arriving together, checking in throughout the night, and leaving together helps ensure no one is isolated or put in an uncomfortable situation.

Watch Your Drink and Your Surroundings

One of the biggest safety habits you can build is staying mindful of what you consume. Avoid accepting drinks from strangers unless you watched it being made and handed directly to you. If you ever set your drink down and lose sight of it, it’s safer to replace it.

Equally important is staying aware of your surroundings. You don’t have to be on edge, but periodically checking in with yourself and your environment helps you notice when something feels off. Discomfort is often your intuition speaking, listen to it.

Protect Your Energy and Your Boundaries

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Not every space or interaction deserves your time. If a person, conversation, or situation makes you uneasy, you are allowed to leave without explanation. Practicing firm but respectful boundaries keeps you in control of your experience.

It also helps to have an exit strategy. Whether it’s a code word with friends, a planned “let’s go” signal, or simply knowing how you’ll get home, having a way out reduces pressure to stay in uncomfortable situations.

Transportation Matters More Than You Think

How you get home is just as important as how you arrive. Avoid walking alone late at night when possible, especially in unfamiliar areas. Use trusted transportation options, share ride details with friends, and double-check vehicle information before getting in.

If you drove, remain mindful of your condition before heading home. Your safety, and the safety of others, is always more important than convenience.

Check In After the Night Ends

A simple “I made it home” text within the friend group closes the safety loop. It reassures everyone and reinforces a culture of looking out for one another.

At the end of the day, going out should feel joyful, not risky. When you combine preparation, supportive friendships, and trust in your instincts, you create an environment where fun and safety coexist.

So get dressed, take the pictures, dance, laugh loudly, and make the memories, just remember that protecting yourself is always in style. And the best nights out are the ones where everyone makes it home safely, with nothing but good stories to tell.