Staying Safe During Nightlife: A Guide for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Party Smart, stay safe

Nightlife is a big part of the college experience—whether it’s going out with friends, attending parties, or exploring the city. While having fun is important, staying safe should always be a top priority. At Clark Atlanta University, and beyond, knowing how to protect yourself during a night out can prevent dangerous situations and ensure a good time for everyone.

Plan Ahead

Before heading out, make a plan for the night. Know where you’re going, who you’re going with, and how you’ll get home. Share your plans with a trusted friend or roommate in case of an emergency.

Set up a meeting spot: If you and your friends get separated, have a designated place to regroup.

Charge your phone: Make sure your phone is fully charged before leaving. Consider carrying a portable charger.

Stick with Your Friends

There’s truth in the saying, “There’s safety in numbers.” Going out with a group reduces the chances of being targeted.

Stay together: Make a pact with your friends to look out for each other.

Use the buddy system: Never leave a friend behind, and don’t let anyone go home alone.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Situational awareness is key to staying safe. Always be mindful of the people around you and trust your instincts.

Stay in well-lit areas: Stick to main streets and avoid dark or isolated places.

Be cautious of strangers: Not everyone has good intentions, so be selective about who you interact with.

Watch for signs of trouble: If a situation feels off, remove yourself immediately.

Drink Responsibly

If alcohol is involved, it’s important to be mindful of your consumption. Many incidents happen due to excessive drinking or impaired judgment.

Know your limit: Pace yourself and stay hydrated.

Never accept a drink from a stranger: Always get your own drink and keep an eye on it.

Avoid binge drinking: It can put you at risk for alcohol poisoning or vulnerability.

Have a Safe Way Home

Getting home safely should always be part of your nightlife plan.

Use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft: Never get into a car with a stranger or someone you don’t trust.

Be cautious when using public transportation: Stay alert and avoid empty train cars or bus stops.

Walk in groups: If you must walk, do so with friends and stick to busy areas.

Protect Your Belongings

Losing your phone, wallet, or keys can quickly turn a fun night into a stressful one.

Carry only what you need: Avoid taking valuables or large amounts of cash.

Keep your belongings secure: Use a small crossbody bag or keep your phone in a secure pocket.

Be mindful of pickpockets: Crowded venues can be hotspots for theft.

Trust Your Gut

If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts. Your safety is more important than worrying about offending someone or appearing rude.

Say no when necessary: If someone makes you uncomfortable, don’t hesitate to remove yourself.

Ask for help: If you feel unsafe, find security personnel, a police officer, or a trusted friend.

Know emergency contacts: Save important numbers in your phone, such as campus security and trusted friends.



Final Thoughts

Going out and enjoying nightlife should be fun, but safety should always come first. By being aware of your surroundings, staying with trusted friends, and making responsible choices, you can ensure a night of fun without unnecessary risks.