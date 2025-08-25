Staying Motivated in College 101:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since starting college, I’ve noticed how easily I can get distracted and lose motivation when it comes to completing my work or doing simple tasks. We must keep ourselves motivated and stay consistent with our routines during college to ensure we’re gaining the best experience possible. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to stay motivated in college.

First, you need to find your why. Why did you choose your college? Why did you choose your major? Are you in college for yourself or for your family? Or even to help prepare you for your dream job, asking yourself these questions can help you remember why you decided to continue your educational career.

Next is breaking down your big goals into smaller steps. Let’s say you have a big test coming up, and your goal is to pass the test. Your main goal is to pass the test, but breaking it down into smaller steps, for example, going over your previous notes, using flashcards, and using a study guide to ensure you cover what will be on the test. Doing this will make your big goals much easier to tackle and accomplish.

Finding a routine during college will make your life much easier. It will take a while to try and find a routine that works with your class schedule, extracurriculars, and work if you’re working during college. But once you do, consistency will help motivate you to study, balance your workloads, and maintain a good sleeping schedule so you don’t burn out.

Keeping yourself motivated also means surrounding yourself with motivated people. Whether that’s friends, classmates, or a study group, it’s important to have people push you so you can all hold each other accountable.

Treating yourself every once in a while can also give you motivation to complete those assignments you have. After you finish your work, take a break by watching a show, going out with friends, or going out and grabbing a bite to eat. Once you get into the habit of doing that, your brain will start to link positive things when it comes to getting your work done.

Staying organized is also another important skill to maintain while in college to stay motivated. Organizing your assignments on Google Calendar or Notion is a good start to organizing your work and making sure you are completing it on time. Making to-do lists would be useful as well to get all of your prioritized tasks out of the way. Having everything laid out on one list helps reduce stress and more likely to complete your tasks.

Taking care of yourself mentally and physically is essential when wanting to stay motivated. Going to sleep at a decent time and getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep will benefit your energy throughout the day, and making sure you are eating balanced meals on a daily basis.

Take a break! It’s okay to take a step back from your work if you’re feeling overstimulated or stressed out. Studying 24/7 may not be benefiting you the same way it may be benefiting your friend who’s a science major.

Seeking inspiration, whether it’s from a podcast, TED talk, or someone who has already graduated and is taking the career path you aspire to take. These resources can help you gain motivation to keep going and not give up so easily when things get tough.

Lastly, asking for help when it’s needed is a vital skill to learn while in college. The last thing you would want is to be behind in your classes and be on the brink of failing because you didn’t know how to ask for help when it was needed. Be sure to attend those office hours and tutoring sessions to ensure you understand the content in your classes so you don’t end up behind on work.

Finding motivation in college definitely won’t happen overnight, but over a course of time. College is a huge adjustment for everyone, so it’s important to remember everyone is on their own journey, and someone’s routine and lifestyle may not be the best fit for you. Using these tips and tricks throughout your college career will ensure you stay motivated and focused.