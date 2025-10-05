Stay Woke: Why Political Literacy is the Ultimate Flex

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest—politics can feel confusing or like it doesn’t apply to us. Between the workload of classes, internships, a job, and just trying to make it through the semester, the last thing some college women want to do is scroll through a 100-page policy bill. But I beg to differ. The truth is, politics shouldn’t be some confusing drama playing out in Washington like the show Scandal. Politics are within your tuition bill, student loan payments, access to healthcare, and even the food options in your campus dining hall. Political literacy is the ability to understand how policies work and how they directly affect your life, and once you do, it’s empowering.

Politics Is Included in Every Part of Your Life

The reason we have access to Pell Grants and federal student loans is all due to politics. The reason reproductive health rights are being debated in your state is politics. Even the speed of your Wi-Fi and the prices of rent are all related to policies and laws. Political literacy helps you connect the dots and better understand your own beliefs based on truth, instead of being blindsided by something you don’t understand.

Voting Is Only the First Step

Yes, voting is extremely important, and we should all vote for who serves our needs and political morals best. But political literacy means knowing how to advocate for yourself all year round, not just when it’s time to go to the polls and cast your vote. That might mean emailing your local representatives, joining campus organizations, or even using social media to be a voice advocating for others. The more informed you are about what’s going on in the world, the harder it is for politicians, or anyone, to silence your voice, especially as a Black woman.

Black Women: The Blueprint of Political Power

Being a Black woman in particular, we have always been at the heart of political change in America. From figures such as Fannie Lou Hamer to Stacey Abrams, we come from a long line of women using their voices to advocate for themselves and others. Leading these movements is deep within our legacy to make change in America. Being politically literate continues this legacy, proving that young women, especially at HBCUs, can be the voices for making the change we want to see.

It Protects Us From Misinformation

With social media outlets such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X, it’s easy to create fake headlines for views and likes. Being politically literate is a survival skill. Why? Because understanding how your government works and what’s actually going on in the world means you’re less likely to be influenced by false outlets and conspiracy theories. Political literacy is your shield against being manipulated by others’ views and opinions.

The Bottom Line

Being politically literate isn’t about outsmarting others in class debates; it’s about owning your own power by understanding what’s going on in the world around you. Every time you understand an issue, you’re less likely to be influenced by others’ beliefs, overlooked, or controlled. By having this skill, you’re able to protect yourself, your community, and your future. The next time someone says politics doesn’t matter to you, remember, it’s a part of your everyday life and shapes both the life you’re currently living and your future.