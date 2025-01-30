Spring 2025 Playlist: The Soundtrack to Your Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Playlist worth LISTENING to

Being in college is challenging enough, with the constant juggling of friendships, relationships, schoolwork, campus involvement, and countless other responsibilities. In the midst of all that chaos, music stands as a universal form of self-care and relaxation. The right song has the power to completely transform your mood and bring a sense of calm or energy when you need it most. With that in mind, here are my top song recommendations to add to your playlist for Spring 2025:

When it is time to cut someone off

30 for 30 by SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar

In this song, SZA reflects on personal growth and the importance of letting go of things that no longer serve a purpose in her life. Kendrick Lamar’s feature reinforces this message, emphasizing the value of self-love and staying true to one’s authentic self. The powerful combination of their voices delivers a motivational reminder to embrace authenticity and personal evolution, making this track a must-have for any playlist.

When you finished studying hard and need a good time

Move by Mello Buckzz

Mello Buckzz crafted this song with one clear intention: to get the audience moving. With its upbeat Chicago jukebox-inspired rhythm and infectious energy, the track immediately commands attention. The pulsing beats and dynamic flow make it impossible to stay still, creating the perfect atmosphere for turning up or shaking off stress after a long week of hard work. Whether you’re blasting it at a party or just needing a personal dance break, this song delivers pure energy and joy.

When you need a pick me up

Tomorrow by GloRilla

In this song, GloRilla emphasizes the importance of living in the moment and not dwelling on life’s negative aspects. She delivers a powerful message about resilience and finding strength even in difficult times. When everything feels like it is falling apart, the track serves as a reminder to look forward and focus on the possibilities the future holds. The song encourages listeners to rise above setbacks and embrace a mindset of confidence and optimism, which is why it should be added to your playlist.

When you need to hear some motivating words

Bigger in Texas by Megan Thee Stallion

“Bigger in Texas”is a true testament to how far Megan Thee Stallion has come over the years. The song highlights her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name in the music industry. Navigating fame and fortune can be just as intimidating and challenging as completing a college semester, requiring resilience and determination. Through bold lyrics and powerful delivery, Megan proudly celebrates her success while staying true to her Texas roots earning a spot in your 2025 semester playlist.

When you feel like that Girl

Georgia Peach by Latto

“Georgia Peach” is the kind of song that makes you feel like you’re that girl, no matter where you’re from. Latto reflects on her upbringing, highlighting how her Southern roots have played a key role in shaping the confident, strong person she is today. The track is a celebration of self-assurance and pride, reminding listeners of the power in embracing one’s origins. Sometimes, it’s important to look back at the experiences that have shaped you into who you are, and Latto does just that in this empowering anthem.

When you know you got motion

How I Look by Glorilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion

In this song, both GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion showcase how unapologetic they are about their growth and success. In college, you will encounter plenty of people who try to make you doubt the choices you’re making, whether it’s in your studies or personal life. In “How I Look”, both artists emphasize the importance of standing by your morals and not allowing anyone to make you feel inferior. This track is a must-have for your playlist, as it serves as a reminder to embrace your confidence and stay true to yourself, no matter the obstacles you face.

When you’re feeling butterflies in your stomach

Day dreaming by Aretha Franklin

“Day Dreaming” is the song you play when the same person keeps running through your mind, capturing the essence of being lost in thoughts of love. In this song, Aretha Franklin soulfully personifies the emotions that come with being deeply in love, using her powerful voice to express longing and devotion. The smooth melody and soothing rhythm further enhance the feeling of romantic daydreams. Aretha’s emotional depth and vocal range make the song feel both intimate and timeless, striking a chord with anyone who has ever been captivated by love. This track should definitely be on your playlist for those moments when you want to embrace the beauty of love and indulge in a daydream of your own.

When you’re just in need of vibes

Droppin Jewels by Young Thug

This song is a gem, just like stated in the title.Young Thug reflects on his rise to fame in “Droppin Jewels”, sharing the wisdom he’s gained through his journey. The smooth melody of “Droppin Jewels” provides a relaxing backdrop to the deeper reflections in his lyrics, making it a perfect song for both relaxation and motivation. This track should definitely be on your playlist for moments when you want to unwind while still soaking in some valuable life insights.

When You’Re in the need for some alone time

Window Seat by Erykah Badu

“Window Seat” is the perfect song to wind down to, offering a smooth, calming atmosphere that allows you to reflect. Erykah Badu speaks on self-discovery and the freedom that comes with embracing your true self, expressing the desire to escape the pressures of life and find peace. The song captures a moment of introspection, with Badu’s unique vocals adding depth to her contemplative lyrics. Her message about the importance of inner freedom and understanding one’s identity resonates deeply, especially in moments of solitude. This track should be on your playlist for when you need a peaceful escape and a reminder to stay true to yourself amidst the chaos.

When You’Re feeling love sick

Players Prayer by Lloyd

This song by Lloyd is one that everyone should play when they are missing that one thing, whether it’s love, connection, or understanding. With its smooth melody and heartfelt lyrics, Lloyd speaks to the vulnerability we often shy away from, encouraging emotional openness. If you have trouble being vulnerable, this song may help you unlock that feeling and embrace the complexities of love and relationships. The track’s blend of R&B and emotion creates a space where you can reflect and connect with your own feelings, making it a must-have on your playlist for moments when you need to embrace your heart.