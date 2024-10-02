Spooktacular Style: 4 Unique Halloween Group Costumes for You + Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Happy Halloween Hotties! The spooky season is the greatest time for everybody to have creative expression, and what better way to celebrate than by unique and standout group costumes with your friends? If you’re ready to break free from the usual nurses and superheroes, I’ve rounded up four of the most memorable and fun costume ideas that will not only turn heads but also leave everyone talking. From glamorous pageant queens to pop culture icons, these group costumes are certified to take your Halloween game to the next level! And don’t let it be a cash prize contest, because if you and your friends follow this guide you all will win!

Pageant Queens with a Social Media Twist

Why settle for regular costumes when you and your friends can add a hilarious, on-trend twist to becoming a pageant miss? Channel your inner beauty queen and have fun with clever and playful titles. Think of sashes that go beyond the traditional “Miss USA” and instead celebrate your friend group’s best traits. How about “Ms. Face Card” for that friend whose selfies never miss? Or “Ms. Body Tea” for the one who never misses a gym day? You guys can even take it a step further by dipping into pop culture, incorporating your favorite songs like “Ms. Best I Ever Had,” “Ms. I’m That Girl,” and “Ms. Favorite Girl,” drawing inspiration from iconic song lyrics and personal mantras.

Each friend can personify their individual title with a matching outfit that compliments their theme. For example, “Ms. Best I Ever Had” might channel a romantic, sultry look with an all-red dress, red tones, and heart motifs, while “Ms. Face Card” could serve all the makeup glam, accentuating their best features. Top off the costumes with flashy tiaras, stiletto heels, and sensational smiles, making sure every member of your group looks ready to snatch a crown. It’s the perfect combination of humor, fashion, and confidence—a fun way to define personality while sticking together as a group just like all the Misses of the world.

Recreating Iconic Group Photos of Celebrities

For a costume that celebrates pop culture, you and your crew can recreate some of the most iconic group photos from celebrities. From glamorous red carpets to simple paparazzi shots, these images have made an unforgettable mark on pop culture, and they make for the perfect Halloween inspiration.

The iconic 90s all-black photoshoot of the Fugees—Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel posing in their signature cool and laid-back styles. You could also tap into more modern moments, by recreating Beyoncé’s and Jay-Z’s Louvre photoshoot from their “APESH*T” music video, complete with matching outfits and an artistic backdrop. Another idea could be recreating the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card from one of their famous family photoshoots. The possibilities are endless. This theme not only allows you to honor influential artists and entertainers but also gives your group the chance to embody powerful and glamorous images that are ingrained in pop culture history.

Flight Crew: Ready for Takeoff

If you and your friends want to arrive in style (literally), why not go as a chic flight crew? Whether you channel a glamorous commercial airline like Delta Airlines or go for a more retro look inspired by the golden age of air travel, this costume idea is stylish and versatile. One friend can take on the role of captain, while the others can play flight attendants with perfectly tailored uniforms. Don’t forget to accessorize with sunglasses, red lipstick, white gloves, and the traditional stewardess cap.

To make this costume even more special, consider adding in your quirky twist. You guys can be crew members for your own exclusive airline and name it whatever you guys desire or even go futuristic with a space-themed airline like “Galactic Airways.” Envision metallic silver and blue uniforms, complete with space helmets and badges that hint at intergalactic experiences. You could even offer passengers “in-flight” treats (aka candy) and playfully tell them to “fasten their seatbelts” throughout the night. The flight crew theme is a great way to blend elegant fashion with a sense of humor, and it’s sure to make your group the life of any party.

Barbie & Raquelle

For the ultimate duo costume (or even a larger group if you throw in more characters from the Barbie universe), channel the iconic rivalry of Barbie and Raquelle. You and your bestie can take on these contrasting personalities, with Barbie, of course, embracing her signature pink glam and Raquelle bringing out her fierce, edgy style. This costume is perfect for anyone who wants to add a bit of playful competition to the night while still looking chic.

Barbie’s look could include her classic blonde hair, pink outfits, and a bright, bubbly personality that captures her “life in plastic” energy and clean girl look. Meanwhile, Raquelle can embrace dark, bold colors—think blacks, purples, and deep reds—with more daring fashion choices. Whether you recreate outfits from their animated appearances or add your spin with runway-inspired looks, this duo costume idea will allow you and your bestie to embody two of pop culture’s most iconic frenemy dolls. Bonus points if you create an entire Barbie crew with friends dressed as Ken and his friends.

These top four Halloween costume ideas are not only about standing out—they’re about embracing creativity, humor, and the bonds you share with your friends. Whether you’re sashaying into the room as pageant queens with hilarious titles, turning heads as part of an iconic celebrity group photo, or flying high as a stylish flight crew, you and your squad will be sure to make lasting memories. So start planning now and get ready to have a Halloween that’s all about bold fashion, epic photos, and unforgettable fun!