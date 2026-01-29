Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
CAU | Culture > News

Speaking Out Peacefully: Student Activism

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
For many college students, activism is not just a passion, it’s personal. Immigration policies and enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) directly impact friends, classmates, and families within our campus communities. While emotions around this topic can run high, peaceful activism and voting remains one of the most effective and powerful ways to demand change, raise awareness, and protect community well-being.

Photo by Janine Robinson on Unsplash

Speaking out peacefully begins with education. Before attending a protest, signing a petition, or posting on social media, it’s important to understand what ICE does, how immigration policy works, and how enforcement affects marginalized communities. Being informed allows students to communicate clearly, counter misinformation, and engage in productive conversations rather than reactive arguments. Knowledge strengthens credibility, especially when speaking to administrators, lawmakers, or peers who may not share the same perspective.

One of the most visible forms of peaceful activism is organized demonstration. Peaceful protests, vigils, and marches give students the opportunity to show solidarity while remaining nonviolent and respectful. When planned thoughtfully, by securing permits if required, coordinating with campus organizations, and prioritizing safety, demonstrations can draw attention without escalating tensions. Silent protests, candlelight vigils, and walkouts are powerful alternatives that communicate urgency without confrontation.

Photo by Alice Donovan Rouse from Stocksnap

Campus spaces also offer unique opportunities for advocacy through dialogue. Hosting teach-ins, panel discussions, or open forums allows students to center immigrant voices and lived experiences. These events foster understanding and encourage empathy while creating space for learning rather than division. Partnering with cultural organizations, law-focused student groups, or community advocates can help ensure conversations are accurate, inclusive, and impactful.

Another effective way to speak out peacefully is through writing and digital advocacy. Opinion pieces, campus newspaper articles, and blog posts, like those published on platforms such as Her Campus, allow students to articulate their perspectives thoughtfully. Social media campaigns can amplify messages, share resources, and mobilize supporters, especially when they emphasize respect, facts, and calls to action rather than hostility. Language matters; framing advocacy around human dignity and justice invites broader support.

Photo by Solen Feyissa from Unsplash

Students can also engage in institutional advocacy by contacting university leadership and elected officials. Writing letters, requesting meetings, and advocating for policies such as “sanctuary campus” protections are constructive ways to push for change within existing systems. These efforts show that activism can be strategic, organized, and solution oriented.

Ultimately, peaceful activism is about consistency, care, and community. Speaking out against ICE does not require aggression to be effective, it requires courage, compassion, and commitment. By choosing nonviolent methods, students protect themselves and others while ensuring their message remains clear: justice is strongest when it is pursued with intention and humanity. On college campuses, where future leaders are shaped, peaceful advocacy can spark real, lasting change.

Azaria Bell

CAU '29

Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved.

Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth.

In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.