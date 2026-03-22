Smart Ways to Travel More Often on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between tuition, textbooks, random Ubers, and trying to have some kind of social life, traveling in college can feel unrealistic. It’s easy to think you need a full-time job or a luxury budget to go anywhere. But in reality, a lot of college students are traveling more than you’d expect they’re just doing it smarter. With the right mindset and a few strategies, traveling can actually fit into your life, even on a tight budget, and here’s how.

1. Use Free Tools to Find Cheap Flights

You don’t need a travel agent, just your phone. Apps like Booking.com, Hopper, and Expedia make it easy to compare prices and track deals. These apps allow for the best vacations and insight on the cheapest destinations available from your city. And sometimes you have to let the deal decide the trip, not the other way around.

2. Split Costs With Friends

Traveling with friends isn’t just more fun, it’s way cheaper. Splitting gas, Ubers, groceries, and accommodations can cut your costs in half. And the more often you split prices the less you feel you’re spending.

3. Consider Study Abroad as a Travel Opportunity

One of the most overlooked ways to travel in college is through studying abroad. While it might sound expensive, many programs cost about the same as a regular semester when you factor in tuition, housing, and financial aid. You’re also not just visiting a place you’re living there. That means more time to explore, travel to nearby cities, and fully experience a different culture in a way a short trip can’t offer.

4. Be Okay With Budget Accommodations

Not every trip needs to be aesthetic or luxurious. As a college student, the goal is the experience, not the perfect room or flight. So while you’re on that budget you probably don’t need to be flying first class and staying in the Hilton constantly. You’ll likely spend most of your time exploring anyway.

5. Keep Daily Spending Simple

Eating out, Doordash and Uber Eats add up fast. A simple way to save is by mixing in home cooked meals or trying to catch the cafe on a good day. You don’t have to cut out fun dinners completely, but being intentional about when you spend helps your money last longer. The same goes for activities looking for free events and parties, student discounts, or just exploring on foot. You don’t have to spend money everyday.

6. Start a Travel Fund

You don’t need to save thousands. Even setting aside $10–$20 a week can build up over time. Skipping a few unnecessary purchases like late-night food deliveries or an Amazon order can make a bigger difference than you think. Having a small fund ready makes it easier to say yes to last minute opportunities and allows for more money when you travel.

Traveling in college won’t always look like what you see online and that’s okay. We’re constantly surrounded by perfectly planned trips, luxury hotels, and influencers making travel seem effortless and expensive. It’s easy to feel like if you can’t do it that way, it’s not worth doing at all. But that idea comes from a fast paced version of life that isn’t always real.

The truth is you will have time in your life to experience those higher end trips. There will be a point where nicer hotels, better flights, and bigger budgets are more realistic. But not having that right now doesn’t mean you should put off traveling altogether. College is one of the few times in life where you can be flexible, spontaneous, and okay with doing things a little differently.

You don’t have to cross out your desire to travel just because it doesn’t look perfect. The budget trips, the last minute plans, and even the slightly chaotic moments are what make this phase of life memorable. Traveling now in whatever way you can is still worth it, and it counts just as much.