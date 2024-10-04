This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Hey Hotties! Let’s talk skincare…the ultimate key to feeling flawless and confident. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, breakouts, or just want that glow-up you’ve been dreaming of, having the right skincare routine can make all the difference. Before we dive in, let’s spill the tea on why having a skincare routine is so important!

Hydration: Keeping your skin hydrated is everything, especially if you want that soft, dewy look.

Keeping your skin hydrated is everything, especially if you want that soft, dewy look. Aging: Fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging start to appear when your skin loses collagen and moisture over time. By using anti-aging products like retinol and Vitamin C, you can slow down the aging process, keeping your skin firm and plump.

Fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging start to appear when your skin loses collagen and moisture over time. By using anti-aging products like retinol and Vitamin C, you can slow down the aging process, keeping your skin firm and plump. Glass Skin: When your skin is happy and clear, your confidence skyrockets. A good skincare routine helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts by keeping oil and bacteria in check.

When your skin is happy and clear, your confidence skyrockets. A good skincare routine helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts by keeping oil and bacteria in check. Glow: When you take care of your skin, giving it the love it deserves, it rewards you by looking radiant. Your glow reflects how happy and healthy your skin is on the inside, and when you look good, you feel even better!

So now that you know the importance of a good skin care routine, let me show you my skincare order and why you should implement this in your morning routine!

Step 1: Cleanse – Always start with a Fresh Slate!

Okay, the first and most important method is to CLEANSE, CLEANSE, CLEANSE! Think of this as wiping the slate clean, removing makeup, dirt, grime, and whatever had attached to your face throughout the day. It is important to use a skin cleanser that matches your skin type:

Dry Skin: If you have dry skin, I would say opt for a more creamy, water based cleanser as it will cleanse plus leave your face feeling smooth and hydrated.

If you have dry skin, I would say opt for a more creamy, water based cleanser as it will cleanse plus leave your face feeling smooth and hydrated. Oily/ Combo Skin: If you have oily skin, I would recommend you use a foaming gel cleanser as it helps with pores.

If you have oily skin, I would recommend you use a foaming gel cleanser as it helps with pores. Sensitive Skin: If you have sensitive and easy irritable skin, I would say get a gentle cleanser that is fragrance free and only use a little on your face at a time.

Make sure you wash your face Morning & Night! After you finish washing your face, pat not rub your face dry with a soft towel to not irritate your skin .

Step 2: Tone– Balance is Everything

Now that your face is fresh, it is time to start layering our products. Toning is like that refreshing ahh moment your skin craves. It helps restore your skin’s natural pH balance and preps it for all the good stuff you’re about to layer on. Here’s what to look for:

Oily Skin: If you have oily skin, I recommend finding a toner with Salicylic Acid! It helps break down excess oil and unclogs pores, which is perfect for preventing breakouts and reducing blackheads.

Dry or Sensitive Skin: If you have dry or sensitive skin, hydration and soothing ingredients are key, which is where rose water or chamomile toners come in. These natural ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory and calming properties.

Make sure when you apply your toner, you place some drops on either a cotton pad or your fingertips and circle in an upwards motion to fully range deep in your skin! Trust me, your skin will thank you later.

Step 3: Serum — Get that Glow!

This is where the magic happens! Serums target specific skin concerns and give you that extra glow. Whether you’re battling dullness, fine lines, or uneven texture, there’s a serum for you.

Vitamin C : Vitamin C is your skin’s BFF when it comes to brightening and evening out your complexion. It’s a powerful antioxidant that fights against free radicals (guys responsible for aging and skin damage). By using Vitamin C regularly, you can fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage, leaving your skin looking radiant and glowy.

: Vitamin C is your skin’s BFF when it comes to brightening and evening out your complexion. It’s a powerful antioxidant that fights against free radicals (guys responsible for aging and skin damage). By using Vitamin C regularly, you can fade dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage, leaving your skin looking radiant and glowy. Hyaluronic acid : Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws moisture from the air and locks it into your skin, keeping it plump, smooth, and deeply hydrated.

: Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws moisture from the air and locks it into your skin, keeping it plump, smooth, and deeply hydrated. Retinol: Retinol is a form of Vitamin A and one of the most effective ingredients for fighting the signs of aging and acne. It increases cell turnover, meaning it encourages your skin to shed dead cells and reveal fresher, newer skin underneath.

Step 4: Moisturize — Keep it Soft & Smooth

Every skin type needs moisture, whether you’re dry or oily, there’s a product for you. Moisturizing seals in all the goodness you just put on and creates a barrier to keep your skin hydrated and happy.

Dry skin : If your skin feels tight, rough, or flaky, rich, creamy moisturizers are a must!

: If your skin feels tight, rough, or flaky, rich, creamy moisturizers are a must! Oily/combo skin: Oily or combination skin needs moisture too, but without the heavy, greasy feeling that thicker creams might leave behind. Gel-based or lightweight moisturizers are ideal because they provide hydration without clogging pores or adding extra oil.

Use gentle, upward strokes and don’t forget your neck as we gotta keep that skin flawless from head to chest!

Step 5: Sunscreen – Don’t Let the Sun Steal Your Glow

Okay, this step is NON-NEGOTIABLE! Sunscreen is your daily armor against UV rays that cause premature aging, dark spots, and skin damage. Choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher and make it a part of your morning routine, even on cloudy days (yup, even if you’re just chilling indoors).

Apply generously to your face, neck, and anywhere else the sun hits, and reapply during the day if you’re outside!

The Key? Consistency

A bomb skincare routine is all about showing up for yourself day in, day out. It’s self-care at its finest, your skin will start glowing, and you’ll feel like a total queen. Plus, let’s be real, there’s nothing better than taking some time to pamper yourself. So light that candle, put on your fave playlist, and give your skin the love it deserves.