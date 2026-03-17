Sinners: The Film That Shook Hollywood-and Won Big at the Oscars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sinners, a critically acclaimed film that came out in 2025, is still being talked about today. Sinners takes place in the Jim Crow–era American South around the 1930s, blending supernatural elements with a historical setting. This era shows the way African Americans were treated. However, Ryan Coogler plays with the supernatural elements in the film, having vampires attack the party, with Michael B. Jordan in the lead role playing twins. When the film first came out, many critics made fun of the idea. They made rude comments, but people still went to see the film. Viewers loved the movie and the deep meaning behind it. Sinners has completely reshaped cinematic storytelling and has set the standards high.

Historical Setting as Narrative Power

Compared to other period pieces, Sinners is a one-of-a-kind film. It differentiates itself from other films. In the movie, the KKK is brought up multiple times. The film shows the struggles the characters go through while dealing with the Klan when Smoke and Stack decide to buy the building where they plan to host parties. The Klan only sold it to them because they had plans of killing everyone there.

Characterization and Performance

Netflix/See-Saw

Michael B. Jordan’s role in this movie was very well done. He played twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, having to essentially memorize two roles. Both characters are very different in their facial expressions, the way they speak, and their pasts. Jordan was able to fully dive into his roles and represent both characters well. Survival is the main theme shown throughout the movie. When Stack is bitten and turned into a vampire, Smoke has to make a hard decision: protect everyone else and let his brother’s soul rest, rather than becoming a vampire and living forever.

Thematic Depth and Social Commentary

This film explores race, identity, and power structures. Preacher Boy, better known as Sammy, is a lost kid who does not know what he wants in life. All he loves to do is play his guitar and sing. His talent gives him the opportunity to perform at Smoke and Stack’s opening night of their club. He witnesses the way others dance, interact, and live. He describes that night as the best night of his life—up until the incident with the vampires that completely changes him forever.

Awards Season and Oscar Success

Sinners was nominated for multiple awards this season, from the Grammys for original pieces to the Academy Awards for cinematography. It was expected to do well in every category it was nominated for. Many critics had a lot to say about the film receiving so many nominations. At the British Academy Film Awards, a man with Tourette’s shouted a racial slur at Michael B. Jordan and his Sinners co-star Delroy Lindo live during the ceremony. This shocked the audience and viewers, especially since the ceremony kept the moment in and apologized for the man instead of him apologizing directly. Recently, the Oscars took place, and Sinners won multiple awards, even surpassing films like Titanic and La La Land in nominations. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor, Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay, Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson won Best Original Score. My favorite part of the ceremony was when Michael B. Jordan took a sigh of relief after winning Best Actor. His Oscar was long overdue, and seeing him finally win was heartwarming.

Legacy: Redefining What Cinema Can Do

Sinners will forever leave a lasting impact on cinema as we know it. Despite the criticism and backlash the film has received, it remains a fan favorite for those who appreciate and understand its historical meaning. The music in this movie cannot be compared to other period pieces we have seen in the past, which is what makes it so unique. The culture, soul, and rhythm of this film are incredibly powerful, and each time you watch it, you notice something new. This movie will go down in Hollywood history.