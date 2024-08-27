Sink or Swim!: Tips For Balancing School Life and Social Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

As the school year has just begun, we would like to share some tips with you in regards to balancing a social and school life. Whether it is your first year or your last, these tips will be helpful to all. The goal is to ensure that you have a healthy balance between the two. It is okay to have fun, be social, and involved as long as your academics are where they need to be. Therefore, it is imperative that you make the most out of your college experience by enjoying organization activities, after class block parties, and more. Here are four tips to having a fun, safe, and engaging school year.



Two is better than one: Use two planners or calendars

Owning a planner is critically essential for every student. A planner can help you remember things that you may tend to forget if you have a busier schedule than others. For example, tracking club meetings, work schedules, and homework deadlines in your planner can be helpful and allow you to visualize and map out your day, week, or month! Students can prioritize their time effectively, balance social engagements like school events, and allot study hours. To own a planner, helps develop great organization skills and it’ll help you maintain a healthy balance for personal growth. Owning two separate calendars or planners me be more helpful when it comes to setting aside time for your friends. It can be difficult to remember certain tasks when different categories are combined. Using a separate calendar will ensure that you meet deadlines while also managing your fun-time with friends.

Safety first: How to have fun the safe way

Just like any other place, college can be dangerous at times and it is important to prioritize your safety. When going out, make sure to communicate and always let someone know where you’re going. Try to avoid going out by yourself by any means necessary. A group of 2 or more is always beneficial when enjoying college nights. We understand you may have to go alone to some places, therefore sharing locations with your family and friends can be a helpful resource. Consider apps such as Life 360 or even your iphones “Find My” app. Also, be aware and mindful of your surroundings at all times. There are plenty of safety officers on campus that can be reached at all times. Clark Atlanta University’s campus emergency contact number is always available at the schools website when necessary. By practicing these skills, students are able to enjoy their college experience while keeping potential risks to a minimum.



Boundaries, Ladies!: Learn when to say no

There is nothing more alluring than a young woman who has boundaries and knows when to say no! There will be multiple events going on throughout the school year, making it easy to say yes to every fun event that is mentioned to you. Though it will seem like an exciting moment or experience, it is okay to not attend every event. For example, it’s a Friday night and your friends want to go to a party but you have an essay due at midnight. You have to remember your why and your goal in attending college. While it is important to make the most of your college experience by having from time to time, prioritizing your grades is imperative. Whether you’re an introvert or extrovert, there’s many things to consider. Saying no can also prevent you from becoming overwhelmed. Learning your limits and creating those boundaries will help you focus on your priorities. This is what a set up for success looks like. It’s okay to decline invitations or reschedule. It’s all about the choice you make. There will be plenty of activities offered for you to enjoy.

College is what you make out of it. Finding a balance in social and school life comes with a lot of discipline, responsibility, and organization. When maintaining both of these components of college life, students improve their academic experience. They establish deep connections and gain essential skills for life now and post graduation. In the end, achieving this balance results in a more rewarding and thorough college experience, preparing each student for opportunities and challenges in the future.

