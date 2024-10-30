The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Happy Hottieween, Her Campus hotties! This season is one of my favorites, filled with back-to-back holidays, and Halloween is, in my opinion, the best one. The excitement of dressing up as your favorite character from any film is hard to beat. Going out with friends for trick-or-treating, visiting haunted houses, or exploring haunted theme parks is always a blast. I also enjoy being at home and watching the scariest movies at night with my friends and family. Let’s dive into some of my favorites!

Scream

Scream is one of the classics that I believe you have to watch every Halloween. It sets the tone for the holiday and brings in the fear. Scream is a thriller that follows the main character Sydney Prescott and her friend group as they are terrorized by a person with a mask named Ghostface. The masked terrorizer uses the theme of scary movies to play a game with the victims. Throughout the movie, the friend group is trying to figure out who it is and how they can all survive. The Scream franchise has a total of six movies and a Netflix show. It has become one of the biggest scary movie franchises. Additionally, the Wayans family created a parody franchise based on these films, which is also among my favorite movie series.

Twitches

Although Twitches isn’t a scary movie, it is the best Disney Halloween film. Growing up, I would be so excited to get home and watch it on TV. “Twitches” consists of two movies and follows twin witches Alex and Camryn, played by Tia and Tamera Mowry. Throughout the movie, they learn about each other and their magical abilities. Additionally, they must save their magical town from darkness that is trying to take over. To restore light to their kingdom, they must work together and use their powers for good to fight the darkness. This movie is special to me not only because the main characters are Black women, but also because it is one of my core childhood memories of watching it with my cousins.

IT

Lastly, a more funnier but still scary movie is “IT”. This movie focuses on a group of children in a small town where a shapeshifting Clown named Pennywise is out to get all of the kids. Everyday a new child would disappear, with that this main group of children who were called “losers” come together to stop Pennywise. Although these kids were bullied and had many fears that Pennywise was able to prey on, they used that to help build their confidence and attempt to save their town and find the missing kids. This movie was released during a time when creepy clown sightings were trending. In 2016, people would dress up as clowns, following others around, going to schools, and trying to scare any and everybody. Although this behavior was very unsafe, watching “IT” reminds me of that period and how it affected me and many others.

Halloween can be a lot of fun with dressing up, going out, enjoying too much candy, or watching movies. However, it can also be unsafe. As you celebrate today, remember to prioritize your safety and that of your group. Always stick with a buddy, and avoid any places that make you uncomfortable. Most importantly, have fun and stay safe. Enjoy an amazing Hottieween!