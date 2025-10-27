Rewriting History: Why Representation in Media Matters More Than Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Representation in our media has been increasing over a period of time. Movies like Black Panther or shows like Bridgerton are great examples when mentioning representation in our media. These films shifted conversations about representation. In the past, we have seen how the media purposely excluded or stereotyped marginalized groups, making it harder for them to be seen or heard. But now, more than ever, representation in the media matters. It’s needed to help shape how others may see themselves, their peers, and to help in understanding our past and future.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The Historical Context of Misrepresentation

We can trace the start of misrepresentation in the media back to early television. Black characters in many of these films were displayed as “savages” or “lazy.” Most used hurtful words like the n-word or “mammy.” White actors would wear blackface, and cartoons would exaggerate Black people’s features. Early literature would do the same, using harmful language to describe minorities. Cartoons drawn to imitate Black people back in the day were also very offensive and harmful. A common factor to consider when looking back at these is the fact that they never accurately told the histories and perspectives when it came to storytelling. This later created social effects, including normalizing racism, ignorance, and poor self-image.

The Power of Representation

Representation in our media helps others be seen for who they are. Media can easily help broaden understanding across racial, gender, and cultural lines. Many films have switched their narratives to focus more on the cultural aspects of their characters rather than an overused storyline that can be noticed across other films. These new storylines highlight the rise of diverse writers, directors, and producers, using their own life stories and experiences and connecting them to their films.

The Modern Shift: Reclaiming Narratives

Many current digital platforms have opened doors for underrepresented voices, giving them the opportunity to tell their stories and share their cultures in a comfortable place. Some major cultural moments, including the #OscarsSoWhite and #RepresentationMatters movements, have made it possible to see change in the industry.

Why It Matters Now More Than Ever

Young audiences build character based on what they may see on the internet. This generation is big on following trends that are displayed online. But sometimes, people who may follow these trends are unaware of the fact that they might be offensive. This means it’s important that we, as a community, assure that we are representing our beliefs, cultures, and backgrounds in the best way possible. Media not only reflects society but also creates value and memory.

Representation should not be seen as a trend to be dropped the next day and never recognized again. Representation is more than inclusion, it’s truth-telling. Misrepresented cultures get the opportunity to shape their narratives and speak their truth about their past, reclaiming erased history. Future generations do not deserve a distorted version of history. By embracing a wider range of narratives, we can rewrite history into something more honest, more inclusive, and more reflective of the world we live in now.