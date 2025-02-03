Rebuilding After the DEI Rollback: How Women Can Continue to Push For Equality

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women Driving Equality Forward

On January 20, 2025, on the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump issued two executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government. If you don’t know, DEI programs are designed to help people from a variety of backgrounds—including those based on socioeconomic status, gender, and race—get more education, work, and leadership chances. Trump’s directives aim to undermine programs that have promoted more equal and inclusive workplaces in government agencies. In the long-running struggle for gender equality, many people saw this action as a setback, particularly for women of color, LGBTQ+ women, and other oppressed groups. Women are often boxed in by society’s prescribed roles and conventions, which can occasionally feel oppressive. Women are not one-dimensional at all. We are complex individuals with goals, desires, and the unwavering will to challenge the status quo. This article examines how women can continue their advocacy for equality, recover from the DEI rollback, and make sure that advancements don’t stall. Women can maintain their efforts to build a more equitable and inclusive society by embracing grassroots activity, leveraging alliances, and using digital platforms for advocacy.



Despite opposition, women have always been at the forefront of social reform initiatives. Women have demonstrated incredible fortitude in the face of hardship throughout history, from the suffrage campaign, when courageous women like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton battled for the right to vote, to the civil rights era, when activists like Rosa Parks and Ella Baker opposed racial and gender inequality. These women, who frequently operated on the outskirts, compelled society to face injustice and unfairness. Voices that had been silenced for a long time have been amplified by more recent movements like #MeToo, which show the strength of women uniting to demand accountability for sexual harassment and assault. These historical and contemporary instances serve as a reminder that obstacles do not stop advancement and that women’s advocacy is still a potent force. By lending support to advocacy groups, participating in cross-community projects, and elevating a range of viewpoints, women can boost their efforts. Solidarity can make a significant impact, helping to counteract the rollback of DEI policies by showing that the pursuit of equality benefits everyone. When women band together, they may become a force that fights structural injustice and promotes long-lasting change on a local and national level. Digital platforms and social media have emerged as essential instruments for elevating women’s voices and advancing international initiatives.



Social media sites like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have played a significant role in increasing public awareness of topics like gender-based violence, reproductive rights, and climate change. Women can use these platforms to support digital campaigns that advocate for policy change, post online petitions, and distribute instructional content. By removing geographical restrictions and enabling real-time mobilization, technology enables women to promote equality from any location. These tools are still essential in today’s quickly changing digital environment to make sure that the struggle for equality goes on regardless of the political situation.

Women’s collective strength to fight for change has not diminished, notwithstanding the difficulties presented by recent policy changes. By building strong alliances, engaging in grassroots activism, and using digital tools, women can continue to drive progress. History demonstrates that even though the road to equality may be rocky, the struggle will always be advanced by cooperation and tenacity.