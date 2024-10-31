Pumpkin To Talk About: Where The Thrilling Tradition Began

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today’s the day… Happy Halloween! Every year Halloween is celebrated on October 31st, but do you know the history behind it? Have you watched a scary movie? Or better yet have you even gone to a spooky attraction? No worries, Her Campus is here to help. Let’s start with a little background.

Where The Pumpkins Began

It all started with a festival celebration held in the ancient Celts and Samhain culture. Halloween marked the harvest season ending and the winter season beginning so it ran from October 31st into November 1st. It was symboled as a line between the living and the deceased became one. A known tradition was setting bonfires and dressing up to keep “ghosts” away. Immigrants from Europe further emerged these traditions along with them when arriving in America and started their own rituals. It wasn’t until the late nineteenth century where Halloween really gained its peak.

How Halloween Is Celebrated Today

Halloween is celebrated in numerous ways whether that is festivals, costume parties, haunted houses, and pumpkin patches. The most known tradition is trick-or-treating, which includes dressing up a as your favorite character and walking around the biggest neighborhood gathering the most candy with your family and friends. This can be compared to what the medieval called “souling”. Souling is when the less fortunate people prayed over the deceased in exchange for good.

Movies That’ll Give You a Scream and a Laugh!

Imagine yourself in horrific experience enough scary enough for your imagination to catch a thrill. That’s right, grab your favorite set of spooky pajamas and your bucket of popcorn and get ready to binge watch some nostalgic horror moments. I’m sure most of you all know who Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers are, but other classic must see Halloween films include:

Hocus Pocus

The Addams Family

Beetlejuice

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Ghostbusters

Scream

Casper

Twitches

Megan

Halloweentown

Scary Movie

Goosebumps

The Purge

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Where To Get Your Fright On In Atlanta For The Day!

Six Flags Fright Fest – Adrenaline! Adrenaline! Adrenaline! As we all know the theme park that we all adore and love turns into the most terrifying place in Atlanta. As the park is celebrating 30 years of chills, they have also partnered with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. There’s tons of haunted houses and tons of monsters so be on the look out!

Haunted Seas at the Georgia Aquarium Haunted Seas includes many different attractions for you and your friends. There’s things like trick or treat, story time, sea lion and dolphin presentations, and an unforgettable sea under the sea party (adult only).

Netherworld Haunted House Located in Stone Mountain, this haunted house is not one to miss! Enjoy a walk through dark attraction with monsters, effects, and spooky visitors. (This haunted house includes long wait lines so be sure to arrive early)

Boo At The Zoo The Atlanta zoo has created a Halloween festival open from 9am-3pm. You can also trick or treat as costumes are encouraged at the park.

The Wicked Pig Bar A pop-up Halloween themed bar Located in Buckhead with the variety of spooky cocktails. The wicked pig is open Wednesday through Sunday from five until midnight. Must be 21 years of age.

Goblins In The Garden Located at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. This event includes all things nature and many Halloween themed activities, such as mini pumpkin decorating, A costume runway, and exploring magical potions

Halloween has grown from its ancient culture to a diverse celebration that’s celebrated all over the world. Its history has inspired many films which we all love and adore ranging from horror to family friendly genres. Additionally, Halloween attractions such as haunted houses to themed amusement parks have become a popular for the holiday. These features demonstrate the joy found in celebrating creativity and supernatural.