This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

As a proud Clark Atlanta University Panther, majoring in English with a minor in Political Science and a Pre-Law concentration, I wear many hats—and trust me, none of them are ever out of style. By day, I’m a college student navigating lectures, papers, and campus life. By night (and sometimes in between classes), I’m the founder and CEO of LuxeNailsByZ, my very own nail business that keeps the CAU community looking fly and fabulous. Balancing work and school is no joke, but it’s absolutely doable, and I’m here to spill the tea on how I make it all happen.

Time Management is Your Bestie

First things first: get yourself a planner, a digital calendar, or even a cute notebook. I swear by my Google Calendar to keep track of everything—from class schedules and assignment deadlines to client appointments and inventory restocks. Set aside specific blocks of time for schoolwork and business tasks, and stick to them like glue. Trust me, there’s nothing more satisfying than crossing off tasks from your to-do list.

Know When to Say No

Sis, you can’t do everything. There will be times when you have to prioritize one responsibility over another, and that’s okay. If a big midterm is coming up, it’s perfectly fine to take a break from your business. Likewise, during slower weeks at school, you can focus more on building your brand or taking on extra clients. Balance is all about making intentional choices.

Set Boundaries Like a Boss

One thing I’ve learned is the importance of setting boundaries with my clients. As much as I’d love to do nails 24/7, my education comes first. Be clear about your availability and communicate it upfront. My clients know I don’t take appointments during class hours or when I have exams coming up. Setting these expectations not only helps you stay organized but also builds respect between you and your clients.

“No” is a complete sentance” Annie Lammot

Build a Support System

Don’t be afraid to lean on your friends, family, or even your professors when you need help. Whether it’s a study buddy keeping you on track or a friend helping you with your social media marketing, having a support system makes a world of difference. Also, don’t underestimate the power of networking on campus. Some of my best clients and biggest supporters are my fellow students!

Self-Care is Non-Negotiable

Let’s be real: you can’t pour from an empty cup. Between juggling school and business, it’s easy to forget about taking care of yourself. Schedule time to relax, whether it’s binge-watching your favorite show, going for a walk, or even treating yourself to a new set of nails (done by yours truly, of course!). Taking care of your mental and physical health is just as important as acing that exam or nailing that client’s design.

Stay Inspired

Running a business and staying on top of school can be exhausting, but remembering your “why” keeps you going. For me, it’s about empowering others through beauty and building a future where I can merge my passions for law and entrepreneurship. Whatever your goals are, keep them front and center as your motivation.

Balancing work and school isn’t always easy, but it’s incredibly rewarding. Watching LuxeNailsByZ grow while excelling in my studies has taught me that with determination, discipline, and a little bit of sparkle, anything is possible. So, to all my fellow student entrepreneurs: keep shining, keep hustling, and remember that you’re capable of greatness—one polished nail and one A+ at a time.