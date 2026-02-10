Places To Vacation For Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Believe it or not, spring break is right around the corner! If you have a heavy workload with school or your personal life, you probably haven’t had time to make any spring break plans. Don’t worry, there’s still time for the vacation to make it out of the group chat! Here’s a list of fun places to visit this spring break.

houston

Since Miami “broke up” with spring break, Houston has become the next big destination. Houston has tons of activities to offer this year. They’re promoting lit day parties, wild nightlife, and of course, amazing restaurants to visit. In Houston, expect nothing but warm weather and good vibes! Don’t worry about travel either. Flights from Frontier leaving Atlanta are as low as $72. This is definitely a perfect destination to visit with your friends if you’re looking to turn up!

Costa Rica

If you have a passport and you’re looking for an entirely new scenery, Costa Rica is the place to go! With their vast rainforests, beaches, and volcanoes, you’re bound to get an Instagram-worthy picture! On top of the beautiful landscape, Costa Rica offers a rich Latin culture. Make sure to immerse yourself in the Spanish and even test your skills. With a variety of outdoor activities as well as delicious food, Costa Rica is definitely a hidden gem. The cheapest time to book is usually now. Flights from Atlanta are currently listed at $368. Get ready for relaxation today.

Charlotte

If you’re looking for something outside of all the hustle and bustle, Charlotte is a great idea. Just a three-hour and 49-minute drive away from Atlanta, Charlotte is sure to give the calmer vibes you’re looking for. They offer a ton of fun activities for you and your friends to do, such as escape rooms, Carowinds Amusement Park, and tons of nightlife spots. Charlotte is for sure a calmer city that still offers exciting attractions.

No matter what vibe you’re looking for, there’s a perfect destination for everyone. Not only are these locations cost-efficient, but they’re perfect for college students. Regardless of where you go, make sure you have fun and be responsible. You deserve to have a great and memorable spring break!