Places to Travel Around The United States Without A Passport

Although a passport may be required to travel across the world, there’s plenty of places to visit outside of the United States with no passport necessary. The United States is home to many destinations full of culture, history, and unique experiences. There is plenty of diversity among this country and its borders. Here is a list of places to travel.

Hawaii

As we all know, Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places to visit. Its native traditions include Hula dancing, luau’s, and aloha festivals. Hawaii is home to cultures like the Western, Native, and Polynesian. Some things to do while visiting include going to the Waikiki beach and enjoying the local cuisine or some shaved ice. You can also visit the historical Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the Volcano National Park. Some cuisines to enjoy include Spam musubi, Laulau, and Loco moco.



Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands is known for its clear aqua waters and white sand beaches. There’s plenty of beaches, including Trunk Bay, Coki Point, Magens Bay, and Maho Bay Beach. The Virgin Islands is a mix of Saint Thomas, Saint John, and Saint Croix. Some things to do in the Virgin Islands include riding a ferry to St. John, touring the Estate Whim Plantation Museum, and going to Coral World in Saint Thomas. Be sure to grab a Roti or Callaloo dish to enjoy.



Guam

Guam is home to 19 villages with a Chamorro cultural background. Guam is known for its many traditions, including fiestas and Liberation Day. Liberation Day is celebrated on July 21 annually, and it is the day of celebration for the commemoration of the invasion by United States military forces that liberated Guam from the Japanese. This island is a mixture of Spanish, American, and Asian cultures. Some places to visit in Guam are the island, Tarzan Falls, the Spanish Bridge, and the underwater world. You can also try some Guam dishes like Chamoru Bistek and red rice.

Alaska

Alaska is a special place where you can see some beautiful native artwork, enjoy some outdoor activities, and discover the history of the people who lived there many years ago. It is home to many Native cultures, such as the Yupik, Aleut, and Tlingit indigenous people. Since Alaska is known for its nature and outdoor activities, some fun activities you can enjoy while visiting are glacier paddle boarding, seeing bears at Brook Falls, Chena Hot Springs, and mushing. You can also try some unique dishes, such as Yak meat, Reindeer sausage, and Akutaq.



Bahamas

The Bahamas has been one of my favorite places to visit yet. Simply because you can cruise there on cruise lines like Carnival, Disney, and Royal Caribbean. The Bahamas is home to almost 700 different islands. A known tradition in the Bahamas is the Junkanoo celebration. This parade highlights its African heritage and has been an ongoing celebration since the 16th century. The Bahamas also offer many excursions, including swimming with dolphins, pigs, stingrays, and horseback water riding. In the capital Nassau, you can also visit the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, where you can enjoy a private cabana and learn about its pink architectural landmark.



In summary, the United States is home to a variety of destinations to visit with no passport necessary. Although there’s more destinations, these are considered among the best places to visit without leaving the country. From the tropical beauty of Hawaii to the clearwater shores of the Virgin Islands, to Gaum’s waterfalls, and to Alaska’s wilderness, each destination is a unique place to vacation. Whether you are on vacation to simply relax, discover a new culture, or find a new adventure, these destinations will grant you an unforgettable memory.