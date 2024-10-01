Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024: Models, Designers, Collaborations, & More!

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As we all know, Paris Fashion Week, 2024 just ended. Paris Fashion Week is held twice a year in fall and spring. This season’s collections consisted of 2025 spring and summer women’s wear. Many designers hit the runway in their latest looks with the season’s theme “Walk Your Worth”. Models and designers have been executing designs effortlessly! With the world’s top models, celebrities, and influencers in attendance, the runway provides a platform for bold statements and imaginative creations, making it one of the most anticipated weeks on the fashion calendar.

Viola Davis Hits The Runway

On opening day actress, Viola Davis hit the runway with a brand new look. Viola walked for L’Oréal Paris’ in a black gown with a pop of yellow. Her dress consisted of an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a long yellow tail finish. Viola Davis became a L’Oréal Paris global ambassador back in 2019. Since then she has shared a love for makeup and fashion alongside acting. L’Oréal Paris’ is a cosmetics company that partners with various successful figures. They believe their ambassadors are chosen based on living by their motto “Because You’re Worth It”. Their ambassadors reach a huge audience helping the company with its beauty goals in all aspects.

Cardi B x Mugler

As the week went by at Paris Fashion Week, more celebrities were spotted in designer collections. Designer Mugler has been around since the 70s and still brings fierce and bold looks. Rapper Cardi B was seen showing off an avant-garde Mugler look. Her look included m a daring silhouette blazer and skirt representing confidence and charisma. Mugler’s Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader’s spring 2025 collection did not miss! Cadwallader has been the creative director for Mugler since 2018. His creativity has grown drastically since he began. Next spring’s focus is solely based on a little something we like to call architecture.

Dior Ups the Score

Another famous designer spotted on the runway was Dior which we all know and love. This week Dior showed us all things sustainable fashion-related. Creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, highlighted the meaning of heritage. She included luxurious fabrics such as Velvet and Jersey. Chiuri has been a creative director for Dior since 2016. Her collection is something I’d like to refer to as classy, and elegant with a modern twist. One of her best looks came from the ready-to-wear collection, worn by artist and archer, Sagg Napoli. Her collection drew in a touch of nature and live archery. Her dress was made out of sustainable straw symbolizing Chiuri’s unique work.

In conclusion, Paris Fashion Week was an event full of creativity. Designers, models, actresses, and celebrities all came together to make this event unforgettable. Models embraced uniqueness and diversity. This event will always remind us that Paris is the number one fashion capital. Designers who participate and come to this city introduce new trends for a tradition that has become a popular attraction over the past 50 years. This historic event not only sets the tone for global fashion trends but also honors the artists and creators that define the industry.