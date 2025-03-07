Oops, She Did It Again: Iconic Women Who Changed the Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Celebrating the Powerful Women Who Paved the Way for Future Generations

It’s Women’s History Month, and it’s so important to celebrate these powerful women who paved the way for you, me, and all women. No matter how they managed to do it—some with resilience, courage, or boldness—they changed the trajectory of history. Let’s explore the powerful women who broke chains and defied expectations in the societies they lived in, in unexpected ways.

One such trailblazer is Madam C.J. Walker, who became America’s first female self-made millionaire by creating a line of beauty and hair products for Black women, revolutionizing the beauty industry. Katherine Johnson, a mathematician whose calculations were essential to the success of NASA’s space missions, broke barriers in a male-dominated field and proved that race and gender don’t define a person’s potential. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s tireless work as a Supreme Court Justice championed gender equality and women’s rights, leaving a lasting legacy in law. Marie Curie, a two-time Nobel Prize winner, reshaped the world of science with her groundbreaking work on radioactivity. Finally, Simone Biles, a living legend in gymnastics, has continually shattered records and shown incredible strength both in and out of the gym, becoming a role model for young women worldwide. These women, in their unique ways, exemplify resilience and have set the stage for future generations to continue breaking barriers.

Madam C.J. Walker – The First Self-Made Female Millionaire

Before our modern-day influencers, Madam C.J. Walker made a name for herself. She was the first woman to build a million-dollar empire from the ground up in America. The way she created her empire was remarkable. She created a Black hair care line that broke records in profit. Her impact pushed thousands of other women to follow in her footsteps. Without her success, we wouldn’t have the most influential brands we have today.

Katherine Johnson – The Human Computer Who Sent Astronauts to Space

This woman fought against sexism and shut down the stigma of “Men are smarter.”

Her name was Katherine Johnson. She pushed her way into a male-dominated field and DOMINATED. She is the blueprint for “women in STEM.” In the space missions of the mid-1960s, her hard work and intelligence ultimately played a crucial role in getting NASA to space.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – The Legal Trailblazer Who Fought for Women’s Rights

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force on the Supreme Court. She fought for gender equality in the justice system. Ruth Bader Ginsburg dismantled laws that were actively against women and pushed for a more equal society—one where women have equal rights.

Marie Curie – The Scientist Who Changed the World

The woman who won two of the highest honors, Marie Curie, earned them in two different scientific fields. Her revolutionary research in chemistry and physics laid the foundation for the modern medicine we have today.

Simone Biles – The Gymnast Who Rewrote the Rulebook

Simone Biles is so accomplished that she feels it wouldn’t be fair to keep going, as she refers to retirement. She is a living legend and holds the record for the most championship medals won by any gymnast today. She has pushed herself to be the best, performing stunts so unique that they’re now named after her. She’s also a proud activist for mental health, which ties into how hard you push yourself.

These women didn’t just submit to the society around them; they broke the norms. They proved that their race and gender did not, and will not, define them. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we must thank those who paved the way for us. They paved the way for us to stand equally with the opposite sex. I love reading the stories of these powerful women, and it’s so inspiring. It really pushes you to not only be the best but to want better for yourself and others around you.