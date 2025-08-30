New Music That Everyone Needs to Add to Their Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tons of music has dropped over the last two weeks. Whether you’re looking for something upbeat or something that’ll get you in your feels, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. If you are looking for some new hits that’ll spice up your playlist, stay tuned!

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Teyana Taylor is a woman of many jobs. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, model, and choreographer, among other talents. Although she stays very busy, the last time she released music was in 2020 with her album titled The Album. After a five-year hiatus, she has used her recent divorce as inspiration for Escape Room. Teyana Taylor had a very public divorce with her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert. They were together from 2016–2023. If you are looking for relatable music about relationships and going through a breakup that takes an R&B approach, this is the album for you. Teyana ensures that this album feels like a story. She includes narrations from notable women such as Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, La La Anthony, Niecy Nash, Jodie Turner-Smith, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, and Regina King. This album will definitely uplift you and serve as a reminder that losing a relationship isn’t the end of the world.

Listen to Escape Room Here!

Top 3 songs

“Hard Part” (feat. Lucky Daye) “Bed of Roses” “Always” (feat. Rue Rose Shumpert & Junie Shumpert)

Mariah the Scientist – Hearts Sold Separately

Mariah the Scientist, an Atlanta native, has been making strides in the music industry since 2019. Her last album, RY RY WORLD, was released in 2021 and earned two RIAA gold certifications. Although she has been featured on song after song, fans have been anticipating this latest release, Hearts Sold Separately. If you’re into chill R&B music, this album is right up your alley.

Listen to Hearts Sold Separately Here!

Top 3 songs

“Burning Blue” “Rainy Days” “Like You Never”

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Sabrina Carpenter has become everyone’s Pop Princess in a short period of time. After winning two Grammys this year, fans have been waiting for fresh music from this pop star. Man’s Best Friend was released on August 29th, 2025. Sabrina is very versatile in the way that her album has songs for different moods. If you’re interested in a mixture of upbeat music that can transition into slow jams, check out Sabrina Carpenter’s new album!

Listen to Man’s Best Friend Here!

Top 3 songs

“Tears” “When Did You Get Hot?” “Sugar Talking”