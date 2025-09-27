Must-Try Food Spots in Atlanta

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing you don’t have to question when you come to Atlanta, it’s the food! Atlanta has welcomed countless entrepreneurs into the food scene, and it has become a booming business. From soul food to vegan options, there’s something here for every palate. Keep reading to find your next go-to spot.

Breakfast at Barney’s

If you’re looking for a place to start your day right, Breakfast at Barney’s is the spot! Established in 1978, this popular brunch destination offers a wide variety of dishes. While you can never go wrong with a classic waffle, their standout dish is the Queen City Shrimp & Grits—blackened shrimp sautéed with chicken sausage, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and seafood truffle butter sauce over creamy grits, served with toast. With over 100 glowing reviews, it’s quickly become a fan favorite. The restaurant is beautifully decorated with moderate seating, but reservations are highly recommended since it gets very busy. Prices lean on the higher side, but the experience is worth it. Location: 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

Slutty Vegan

What started as a local food truck in 2018 has grown into a national sensation. Founded by Pinky Cole, a proud Clark Atlanta University alum, Slutty Vegan has become one of the top vegan spots in the city. Specializing in plant-based burgers, their menu proves that vegan food can be both flavorful and fun. From loaded fries to vegan Philly cheesesteaks—and even a limited-time vegan pulled pork sandwich—this restaurant never disappoints. Burgers start at $18.69, but fans agree it’s worth every penny. With locations in Georgia, New York, Florida, Baltimore, and Alabama, this is a must-try for vegans and meat lovers alike.

Hungry AF

Courtesy of Chili’s x DoorDash

For pasta lovers, Hungry AF is a hidden gem. Founded in 2022, this takeout-style restaurant has quickly gained a loyal following thanks to rave TikTok reviews. The menu features pasta, wings, smash burgers, and hibachi rice, making it the perfect spot for a quick but satisfying meal. One of their most popular deals is the Hungry AF Combo, which includes your choice of pasta, six wings, and a drink for $23.99—a great price for the portion size and quality. With multiple locations across Atlanta, Hungry AF is the go-to for comfort food you can take home.

Azotea Cantina

If Mexican food is your vibe, Azotea Cantina won’t disappoint. Created by the team behind Tacos & Tequila, this modern and authentic restaurant offers empanadas, queso dip, corn tortilla tacos, quesadillas, and more—all made fresh with bold Mexican flavors. Their Atlantic Station location includes a rooftop dining experience, perfect for a relaxed meal with friends or a romantic date. With good food and even better city views, Azotea Cantina deserves a spot on your Atlanta food list.

Final Bite

Atlanta’s food scene is unmatched. Whether you’re on a date, hanging out with friends, or just treating yourself, these restaurants guarantee a memorable experience. Skip the meal prep—your next unforgettable bite is waiting in the heart of Atlanta.