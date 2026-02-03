More Than a Month: Why Black History Still Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February marks Black History Month, a time dedicated to honoring the achievements, resilience, and impact of Black Americans throughout history. While it is often framed as a period of reflection, Black History Month is also a reminder that Black history is ongoing, living, and deeply woven into the fabric of American society. It is not simply about the past; it is about understanding how history continues to shape the present.

Black History Month began in 1926 as Negro History Week, founded by historian Carter G. Woodson. Woodson recognized that the contributions of Black Americans were consistently excluded from mainstream education. What started as a week-long observance eventually became a month-long celebration in 1976, officially recognized by the U.S. government. Today, Black History Month serves as both recognition and resistance: recognition of Black excellence and resistance against erasure.

The importance of Black History Month lies in storytelling. For generations, Black stories were silenced, misrepresented, or ignored altogether. Learning Black history allows space for voices that were denied platforms to be heard. From the bravery of Harriet Tubman to the intellectual leadership of W.E.B. Du Bois, Black history is filled with figures who challenged injustice while envisioning a more equitable future. These stories are not just inspirational; they are foundational to understanding American democracy.

Black history also extends beyond well-known civil rights leaders. It lives in everyday contributions, Black inventors who transformed industries, artists who shaped culture, and activists who organized within their communities long before social media existed. Black Americans have influenced music, fashion, language, politics, and social movements in ways that continue to define global culture today. Yet, too often, these contributions are celebrated without acknowledging their origins.

Black History Month also invites reflection on the present. The fight for racial justice did not end with the Civil Rights Movement. Issues such as voter suppression, economic inequality, and racial profiling continue to impact Black communities. Honoring Black history means recognizing these realities while uplifting the people who are still pushing for change. It means acknowledging that progress exists, but so does work left to be done.

For younger generations, Black History Month can be empowering. Seeing yourself reflected in history builds confidence and belonging. Representation matters, especially in educational spaces where Black students may feel overlooked or marginalized. Learning about Black leaders, innovators, and trailblazers reinforces the truth that Black excellence has always existed, even when it went unrecognized.

While February provides a focused time for education and celebration, Black history should not be confined to a single month. True appreciation requires year-round learning, listening, and action. Supporting Black-owned businesses, amplifying Black voices, and educating oneself beyond textbooks are meaningful ways to honor Black history every day.

Black History Month is more than a tradition, it is a call to remember, to respect, and to continue building a future informed by the lessons of the past. Black history is American history, and its impact deserves recognition far beyond February.