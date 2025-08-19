More Than a Major: Defining Your Purpose in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming to college can be exciting and glorious since it marks the start of your new and forever life. However, sometimes college can also be scary and nerve-racking because of the anticipation of your future. The best way to get through college smoothly and efficiently is by finding your purpose. Having a purpose in college can make a huge difference in your overall experience.

First, you need to ask yourself: “Why did I come to college?” “Do I have a set desire?” “Is there something I want to learn on a deeper level?” “Will college help me get to my future career?” The answers to these questions will help you realize why you’re here and what you hope to achieve during your time at your college or university. You may not have it all figured out right away, but as long as you reflect on these things over time, it will help you develop your purpose in college.

Once you discover your purpose, you then need to ask yourself: “How will I get there?” To achieve your goals, you must figure out what steps you can take over time to make them happen. Creating a checklist of everything you need to do will help you stay organized and plan for the future. Writing things down makes it easier to prioritize important tasks and build strong time management skills.

Taking action on your goals is one of the most important parts of this process. If you have a purpose or desire to accomplish something in college, you have to act on it. Actions speak louder than words, when you take the initiative and put yourself out there, it shows how serious you are about completing your goals. Think about your interests and passions. It’s always recommended to participate in clubs and organizations that align with them. If you’re interested in business, maybe an entrepreneurship club would be a good fit. If your passion is journalism, joining a journalism organization could be a great step. These groups help you develop new skills and connect with people who share similar interests.

It’s also important to find a strong support system people who will guide and encourage you to reach your fullest potential. Being surrounded by the right group of people will lift you up and help you stay on track. On the other hand, being around people who don’t have your best interests at heart or who constantly bring you down will only hold you back. Ask yourself: “How does this person benefit me?” “Are they positive and supportive when I’m around them?” “Can they encourage me to be the best version of myself, for both my present and my future?” If the answer is yes, then those are the people you want to keep close.

College can be an intimidating place, especially when it feels like others are “doing more” than you. But never compare yourself to anyone else. Your time is coming sooner than you think! As long as you put in the work, believe in yourself, and stay true to your purpose, you will go further than you ever imagined.