Michael B Jordan Oscar Win: What It Means For The Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday night, Michael B Jordan took home the award for Best Male Actor for his performance in Sinners. This is the highest honor of recognition in Hollywood. Not only did this win impact his personal career, but it also impacted Black culture in the film industry.

Black male Actors

Felicity Warner / HCM

In the 98 years that the Oscars have been around, Michael B Jordan became the sixth Black man to win Best Actor. Some of the greatest films in the Black community have been overlooked simply because they’ve been told they can’t compete with their white counterparts. When a Black man wins Best Actor, it’s a big deal. They had to work ten times harder just to be recognized in that space. The win goes against the grain and proves that Black people are just as intellectual and creative. Sinners specifically was loved by millions, and Michael B Jordan had to play two different characters (which he executed perfectly!) This award was well deserved, and it’s very touching that he paid homage to the five Male Actors that came before him.

The Roles BLack Actors are Given

Laura Ziskin Productions

Often in cinematography, Black actors are cast in stereotypical roles. They’re violent, underprivileged, struggling, hood, and always in the wrong place at the wrong time. This box has made it hard for male actors to find that breakout role. It’s already hard enough to be accepted for a role, so sometimes they have to play what they’re given, even if they don’t agree with the portrayal of a character. Sinners stepped out of this realm. This is a testament to Ryan Coogler as a director, but the film allowed us to see Black people in a different light. They’re allowed to be vampires and out-of-the-ordinary characters. Not every Black film has to be about struggle to get recognized. Michael B Jordan truly stepped into this role and played it to his fullest extent. This Oscar win is a message to future Black Actors. You can spread any message you want to through film, and the type of character you can play is limitless!

Michael B Jordan has received an outcry of love for this win. As this is his first Oscar, he should truly soak it in and live in this moment. It’s been a pleasure watching him grow throughout his carrer and he deserves all his flowers. Not only did he win, but Black excellence won! Congratulations to him on this monumental achievement. Click the link attached to watch his acceptance speech. https://youtu.be/F9Pi52ahd70?si=RBGtZfZ_jv0Qtjn5