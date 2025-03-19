Mental Health and Wellness: How College Women Can Support Their Mental Health During Stressful Times

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

How do you deal with your mental health during Spring Semester?

Spring is a season traditionally associated with renewal, growth, and fresh beginnings, but for many college students, it can also be a time of heightened stress. As the semester nears its end, students face the pressure of final exams, looming project deadlines, and preparing for summer internships or job searches. Amidst all of this, managing your mental health in the spring is crucial for maintaining balance and thriving during this transitional period. While the longer days and warmer weather bring positive changes, they can also highlight feelings of burnout or overwhelm. Here’s a closer look at how you can address and manage your mental health as a college student in the spring, embracing both the season’s energy and the challenges it brings.

One of the easiest ways to boost your mental health in the spring is to take advantage of the weather. If you’re stuck inside studying all day, it’s easy to feel drained and mentally stuck. But just getting outside for even a few minutes can make a huge difference. As a college student, the pressure can feel never-ending, especially as the semester nears its end. But spring doesn’t have to mean burnout. If anything, it can be the perfect time to hit the reset button and focus on your mental health.

It’s easy to feel like you’re barely hanging on in spring, but instead of focusing on everything you have to do, try to shift your mindset to what you get to do. You get to finish the semester strong, you get to chase your dreams, and you get to prove to yourself how resilient you are. Embracing this season’s energy and shifting your perspective can give you the motivation you need to power through.

Set healthy boundaries… and actually stick to them! If stress or anxiety is interfering with daily life, it’s important to speak to a counselor or therapist. Therapy can provide valuable tools for managing emotions and navigating difficult situations. Understanding when to step away from academic tasks or social commitments is essential for preserving mental health. Taking breaks—whether that means a few hours, a day, or even a weekend—can prevent burnout and improve focus when returning to tasks. Here is a list of free resources for managing stress: 10 Free Resources to Help You Better Manage Stress. Even looking for articles here on HerCampus – Mental Health will do you right!

The spring semester can feel like a lot, especially with all the academic and social pressures. But it’s so important to remember that taking care of your mental health should be just as much of a priority as your grades or any extracurricular activities. By practicing self-care, managing your time wisely, building a solid support system, and knowing when to ask for help, you can tackle the semester without losing sight of your well-being. At the end of the day, your mental health matters most. So, take it one step at a time, prioritize what feels right for you, and don’t forget to enjoy the little moments along the way. You’ve got this! Without mental health, even your academic success or social experiences can start to feel hollow. So, take the time to invest in yourself, create boundaries, and give yourself the space to breathe. Understand that it’s perfectly okay to take breaks, say no to extra commitments when necessary, and ask for help when you need it. The spring semester is just one part of your college journey, and with the right mindset and support, you can navigate it with confidence and resilience.